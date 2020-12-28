The best accessories for your new Apple tech

There’s nothing quite like getting a new tech toy. The shiny exterior of a new iPad or the lightning-fast navigation on that new Mac makes receiving a new toy or two for Christmas so enticing.

You may have even asked for an upgrade to your Apple gadgets for Christmas this year or snagged a few on Black Friday. The iPhone 12 Pro or one of the new iPads made great gifts. There’s plenty of new Apple tech to choose from now that new watches, iPads and other Apple gadgets are on shelves.

If you got new Apple gadgets recently, you’re going to need a few accessories to add to the mix. If you’re unsure where to start, we’re here to help you out with a few suggestions. From a leather Apple wallet to some new Apple Watch bands, the accessories below will help take your new Apple tech to the next level.

If you got an upgrade on your iPhone for Christmas, you might want to invest in this Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe. This wallet is compatible with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. It snaps right onto your iPhone via magnets to give you a safe place to store your credit cards and cash.

Unlike some of the other phone wallet options on the market, this one is really nice quality. It’s made from tanned European leather and is shielded, so it’s safe for carrying cards. That means you won’t have to worry about it demagnetizing your credit cards, which can be a real nightmare if it happens.

Promising review: “This is a great wallet for someone that uses Apple Pay on their phone for digital payments when shopping brick and mortar businesses. It will be cumbersome if you need to access your cards a lot during the day. I’m coming from a slim cardholder style wallet so adjusting to carrying fewer cards is a non-issue. I have three cards plus a twice-folded bill and the fit is snug but not too tight to not be able to get the cards out. The edges of the wallet match-up with the edges of the case (using iPhone 12 mini leather magsafe case).”

Who wants to wait for that new iPad to charge? Nobody — which is why you need this Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter. It offers fast, efficient charging that replenishes your battery life much more quickly than other charging bases on the market.

This power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C enabled device, but it works especially well with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation). If you want to keep your iPad battery going, this adapter will give you optimal charging performance.

Promising review: “This adapter runs at 20w opposed to the regular one that runs at 5w. Your phone will charge stupidly fast now. Overall this is a really nice thing to have and would recommend purchasing this adapter.”

Tired of dealing with annoying charging cords? This Apple MagSafe Charger is a great way to charge all those new Apple gadgets you just got. No annoying cords are required.

It makes wireless easy. You just clip your AirPods or iPhone to the charging base via the magnets and let the wireless charger do its thing. It can charge iPhone 8 models or later. You can also use it to charge your AirPods if they have a wireless charging case.

Promising review: “It’s great, I love it. Wish there gonna be more third party cases available with MagSafe. My problem is only the shorter cord. Apple should have made it a little bit longer.”

That iPad Pro is begging for a new accessory, and the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is where it’s at. It offers the precision, responsiveness and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument — but you use it right on your iPad screen instead.

It’s super versatile, too. You can use it to draw, write notes, create works of art or just about anything else on compatible iPads. It’s a great little tool for budding artists or professional designers who want to get into the digital groove.

Promising review: “I am an amateur artist trying to learn how to do digital art. As someone who is used a pencil and paper, I have had a hard time transitioning to the new medium. However, this device has made it very easy for me to make the transition. If you’re a traditional artist trying to get into digital art, I would definitely recommend getting this.”

What’s one of the biggest complaints about Apple products? The chargers they come with, which tear and break way too easily. You should spend some money to upgrade the charger that came with your new toy, and the Anker iPhone Charger Lightning Cable 2-pack is one of the better options.

Each Anker iPhone cable contains a unique, verified serial number and an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure 100% compatibility with any Lightning device. That means you don’t have to worry about any hazards or safety issues — which isn’t always the case with other cables. They’re built to last — and if they don’t, Anker offers a lifetime warranty so you can get them replaced.

Promising review: “I always purchase Anker products for all of my iPhone’s needs. I’ve usually had great experience with their products. When my iPhone charger cable that I got with the purchase of my new iPhone XS already stated deteriorating, I purchased these cables. Right out of the box, I could tell they are well made and good quality.”

You need a way to charge all of the new Apple gadgets you just got. This Powlaken 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station can make that happen wirelessly.

You can use this wireless charging station to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time. It’s easy to use, too — the magnets make it simple to drop your gadgets onto the charger and then return when they’re full of battery power. You can even fold it to take with you when you need it.

Promising review: “As with any magnetic charging, it isn’t as fast as direct USB to wall charger, but this device easily charges my iPhone 11 Pro, my Apple Watch 5 and my AirPods Pro at the same time! It includes the charger for your watch, so you don’t have to have that messy extra cable and can take your original watch charger to have for work or travel!”

You don’t want to run out of battery life on that new Apple gadget. This Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Portable Charger will keep that from happening. It weighs as little as a can of soup, but it can charge and recharge an iPhone almost seven times on one battery life.

It’s fast, too. This portable charger recharges itself in 10 hours with a 2 amp charger, and it’s super easy to toss it in your bag for when you need it.

Promising review: “I bought this in early August of 2017, and have used it pretty consistently for the past 6 months. Great product! Very satisfied and I feel like I don’t need to get in to all the details like in other reviews. I’ve gone through 3 full charges of my iPhone 8 Plus, and it charges even faster than when I plug to the wall. Once the battery is fully drained, then I’ll recharge it again before I go to bed and 7-8 hours later it is ready to go!”

Want to turn that shiny new iPad into a laptop? This iPad Keyboard Case makes it simple to do. Just pop in your iPad and the keyboard not only gives you an easy way to type, but the backlight illuminates your iPad via LED lights.

The 360-degree hinge makes it easy to use your iPad in a ton of different modes, and the hard shell design protects your iPad in case of drops or bumps. It even has auto sleep and wake features to conserve battery life — and an Apple Pencil holder, too.

Promising review: “Love it!! 360° viewing mode!! Better than 180°. Have not charged it since I took it out the box! Keyboard lights up rainbow colors, or can stay on any color you please. Love it for typing in dim settings or night time. Bought an iPad to replace laptop..but still wanted keyboard functions. Also has a strap to slide in pen. The case makes it heavier but at least I don’t need a laptop any more. CASE, STAND, KEYBOARD, PEN HOLDER.”

You’re going to need a dongle for all of those new gadgets, and this USB C Hub Multiport Adapter is one of the best. It gives you a ton of ports — three standard USB ports, one HDMI port with 4K video output, two SD card slots and a USB-C charging connector.

The ports aren’t the only perk, either. This USB multiport adapter is straightforward to use and can be tossed in your bag or pocket to take with you. It’s also really durable, too — just plug it in to use. No installation is required.

Promising review: “Useful, compact dongle. I was using this with my iPad Pro with the USB-C port. Simple connection via HDMI to a monitor to stream from the iPad without an Apple TV device. Easy plug and play functionality with a Logitech keyboard to allow for typing on the iPad. And last but not least plug in a USB drive, SD, or Micro SD to view, upload or download photos. Overall, useful when you need to do a little more with your iPad than usual or when you’re in a fix and need a quick alternative to get things done.”

That Apple Watch would look better with a new wristband or two. This RUOQINI 4 Pack Apple Watch band gives you four silicone wristbands for your smartwatch, so you can swap them out when you want.

These bands are super comfortable, which makes them a great option for upgrading. They’re also adjustable and fit most wrists easily. And, at less than $10, they’re also much cheaper than replacing yours with a high-end watch band.

Promising review: “I absolutely like the bands! I can’t believe I got 4 for $9.99 and delivered. Feels like the exact same material as the Apple band that comes with the watch. I would have paid $49.00 at the Apple store and I paid $2.50 per band on amazon. I ordered the black, grey, white and stone color. This band fits the both men and women I have a small wrist and it fits me and also fits my husband. I will try to add the rest of the colors.”

If you’re looking for a way to charge multiple iPads or iPhones easily, you may want to check out this Hercules Tuff Charging Station. It gives you six charging ports so you can juice up all of your devices at once.

All of those new toys will charge faster than they would with other chargers. This charging dock will charge your cell phone and tablets up to 80% faster than other devices offering 2.0 amps or less. Plus, it’s a great way to organize your devices, which is a bonus.

Promising review: “It’s exactly what we were looking for! All electronics are to be put up in our room during the night but we didn’t have enough plugs and space for them. Enter this fast charging station. The kids know to plug them in at 7:30 and that’s it. Perfect setup and looks really nice with the blue lights. It comes with a mixture of cables with 2 iPhone charges and the others for Android I believe. The cases fit in the slot with one case a little tight but still works.”

That new Mac needs a new mouse. This wireless Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is a great option. It offers precise navigation and speed and it’s quiet, too. You can scroll 1,000 lines at once and stop on a pixel.

There are more features, too. This mouse auto-shifts between ratchet and hyper-fast modes. The low-profile design is contoured for your hand, and it has soft silicone side grips so you won’t have issues with hand pain. Add to it the sturdy design and this mouse is a real winner for your new computer.

Promising review: “I am a MAC guy. All of our devices are made by Apple. Even though the Apple mouse is a very good device this one, in my opinion, is much better. The Bluetooth connection is very fast and it charges in no time at all. The scroll feature is fast and you have complete control. I would recommend this mouse without reservation.”

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.