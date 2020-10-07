Imagine a company with enough power to create its own holiday. That’s Amazon for you — and Prime Day is quickly joining the ranks of Black Friday and Cyber Monday as one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

This year, Prime Day isn’t just one day, either. Instead, Amazon has two full days of deals on tech, toys and apparel that you won’t find anywhere else. Tap or click here to see everything we know about Prime Day.

Right now, Apple’s 8th-generation iPad and AirPods are some of the best gadgets you can buy. And Amazon is offering killer discounts on these top-selling gadgets just in time for Prime Day. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.

An iPad that can handle whatever you throw at it

Apple just refreshed its 8th-generation iPad lineup with improved A12 Bionic chips. This helps it handle complex tasks like handwriting recognition, which comes built right into the latest version of iPadOS.

And now, you can get this new powerhouse of an iPad for less than $400. That’s big savings on a device that will last you for several years. Add in a wireless keyboard and mouse and you’ve got a machine that can replace your old PC.

The most affordable AirPods ever

AirPods were once so scarce that pre-orders wouldn’t ship for months. But now, you can pick and choose from several different models to find the perfect one that fits your budget.

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case has the same high-tech features as original AirPods including device switching. The only difference is the charging case has to plug into a lightning connector just like your phone. Still, it’s a small price to pay for big savings on this awesome pair of headphones.

Get your hands on Apple’s iconic headphones

Original AirPods sold out in minutes when they first hit the scene. Now, they’re easier to buy than ever. Right out of the box, you’ll get a brilliant pair of wireless headphones with an easy one-touch setup, device switching and always-on Siri. You can also charge your AirPods with any Qi-compatible wireless charger.

Even better, you can now get them for less than retail price as an early Prime Day deal. Don’t you wish you could tell your past-self it would be this cheap and easy to get AirPods?

The best wireless headphones just got better

If you need better sound and a more comfortable fit, you can’t go wrong with the AirPods Pro. Just like original AirPods, these headphones feature the same easy setup and wireless charging along with improved audio and more comfortable earbuds.

But that’s not all. AirPods Pro also features advanced noise cancellation and waterproofing. It’s literally music to your ears!

Bonus: Got some tech troubles? These problem-solving gadgets can help

If you’ve got problems like too many messy cables and not enough USB ports, Amazon has you covered with some of the hottest tech deals of the year. Kim did the heavy lifting and put together a list of great tech fixes you can pick up right now.

Tap or click here for 20 problem-solving gadgets to make your tech woes disappear.

X

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.