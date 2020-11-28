14 best deals on gadgets for the Apple lover in your life

Apple is one of those companies that rarely offers discounts on its tech. If you want a good deal on an Apple gadget, you sometimes have to wait for special events or sales to come through.

Well, the biggest sales events of the year are happening now: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And this year, Amazon is cutting discounts on some of the most popular tech you can buy. Tap or click here to see some of our favorite tech discounts on Amazon for Black Friday 2020.

Apple gadgets aren’t excluded from Amazon’s deals, either. Here are some of our favorite devices you can pick up today — with some items selling for well below retail price!

AirPods Pro is Apple’s latest attempt at making the best wireless earbuds for iPhone users. So far, these AirPods do not disappoint. They include active noise canceling and a feature called “transparency mode,” making it easier to hear your surroundings while music is playing. Plus, they have soft tips that are more comfortable for long listening sessions.

Promising review: “Better than the previous version seeing the active noise cancelling and in-ear fit with more focused sound directly into your ear canal.”

Apple’s new MacBook Air is already getting rave reviews thanks to its thin design and comfortable keys. Unlike the 12-inch MacBooks from previous years, the MacBook Air keys have more traveling distance for comfortable typing. Its quad-core processor will also keep it working strong for years to come. It’s one of the most future-proof MacBooks you can buy.

Promising review: “In my opinion, the 2020 MacBook Air is a perfect laptop. It has physical keys that are a pleasure to type on, a beautiful screen, an optimal size and good pricing.”

Apple has released several new Apple Watches in the past year, but the SE is the most economical. It has all the bells and whistles of the Series 5 from last year, including water resistance for swimming and ECG. Unlike the Series 5, you also get an always-on altimeter that lets you track your elevation. It’s perfect for hiking and outdoor adventures.

Promising review: “I’ve been wanting an Apple Watch for some time now and finally decided to treat myself. Definitely satisfied with the quality and price. My roommate bought the series 5 almost a year ago for almost $400 and the SE basically has all the same features for a cheaper price. So happy with my purchase!”

If you recently bought an iPhone 12, you might have noticed the lack of headphones and charging block in your box. Not to worry, you can still get the classic EarPods separately for less than they retail for at the Apple Store.

Promising review: “I accidentally left my iPhone 7 headphones on a plane when traveling with family. These work as well as the original ones. Would buy them again.”

The latest iPad Air is chock full of useful features like advanced handwriting recognition and Touch ID for secure transactions when shopping online. Best of all, these features come in a device that weighs only one pound.

Promising review: “Having had an iPad and iPad air 2, I would have to say this is the best one yet. Compared to my previous ones, this is blindingly fast and easy to transition and load all my apps from my iPad air 2.”

As with the EarPods above, new iPhones aren’t coming with a compatible power adapter that lets you charge from your wall outlet. This 20w charger is built for Lightning to USB-C adapters, so it’ll work with your new iPhone 12 and charge it faster than before.

Promising review: “I know many people are upset with having to purchase a new power adapter. However, this adapter runs at 20w opposed to the regular one that runs at 5w. Your phone will charge stupidly fast now.”

The updated MacBook Pro comes with a first for Apple computers: A chip made by Apple itself. The new Apple-designed M1 chip improves the performance of your computer from the top down, and the laptop’s all-day battery life will handle whatever you throw at it.

Promising review: “If you’ve been waiting for Apple to wake up and address the concerns raised by the Apple community — your wait is now over. This is the MacBook Pro we’ve all been wanting for years.”

Apple’s lineup of iPhone 12 cases is designed to work with the company’s MagSafe chargers, which securely clip to the phone with magnets’ help. These clear cases let you show off your phone’s brilliant colors while protecting it from damage. There are also options for every size and model of the iPhone 12.

Promising review: “Personally, I love this case… it’s pretty resistant to scratches, from what I’ve seen. Have had mine for about a week now. This case is specifically made for an iPhone 12 mini.

One of Apple’s magnetic clip-on accessories, this wallet case clips directly to the back of your phone. It will even work with all of the clear cases above.

Promising review: “Fantastic addition to the Mag Safe line. Attaches flawlessly and is very high quality leather.”

The updated 8th-generation iPad may have the same body shape as the previous version, but the internal parts are all new. You still get great features like Touch ID for secure transactions and unlocking your screen, as well as a new A12 Bionic chip for improved graphics and performance.

Promising review: “I love this iPad. My boyfriend gave it to me as gift and it is exactly what I needed for school. iPad matches description and does exactly what it claims.”

The newest edition of the wireless earbuds that kicked off the trend. The AirPods work seamlessly with iPhones, and all you need to do to set them up is open the lid and hold it close to your phone. The case will also charge with any existing Lightning chargers you own.

Promising review: “”These AirPods are amazing they automatically play audio as soon as you put them in your ears and pause when you take them out. I would highly recommend to anyone looking to buy.”

Apple Watch uses a magnetic charging cable for secure connections, but not everyone has a spare for when they’re out and about. This one-meter cable is long enough to give you some reach the next time you need to charge in a pinch.

Promising review: “Have this to my daughter for Christmas with the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch actually comes with one so she is using this as another one in the living room so she can charge it more often.”

The new Magic Keyboard now comes with an integrated number pad and function keys, so you can do more with your Mac when it’s connected. And if you have an iPad, don’t worry — this keyboard works with it, too.

Promising review: “Since it’s made by Apple, all of the function keys operate like they’re supposed to (that’s not the case with aftermarket keyboards as they’re not allowed to access those parts of MacOS).”

Apple TV is ready to show you a world of entertainment. It can run all of the most popular streaming services, and there’s even an app store where you can download popular games that work on your TV. Yes, that voice-activated remote also doubles as a touch-sensitive controller.

Promising review: “I’ve tested the Fire Box, Roku Box (the new one), and the Apple TV and the Apple TV box works far better than the rest. No buffering; no waiting. It interacts with Amazon Prime and Netflix without a problem.”

