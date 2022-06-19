Apple AirTags are the modern solution to the age-old problem: Where did I put my keys?

These helpful little trackers can help you find just about anything. Attach one to your keyring, backpack, or iPad case and you’ll never lose them again.

So how can you use them more efficiently? Here are the best ways to use AirTags.

1. Use precision finding when you get close

Precision Finding is an AirTag feature. The whole point is to locate something with pinpoint accuracy, not just to get a general feel for where your lost item is.

RELATED: If you hear this sound, someone could be tracking you

The standard tracking mode will lead you into the room or area where your missing item is. That’s when you turn on Precision Finding.

This is how you do it.

There’s an iPhone app called Find My (which exists in iPhone 11 and newer generations).

(which exists in iPhone 11 and newer generations). On the bottom of your in-app screen, select find Items .

. You’ll be given a list of AirTags. Locate the one that you’re specifically trying to find.

Tap the Find Nearby button.

button. Your phone will show on-screen instructions and display a distance counter and direction to your object. It even kicks on the haptic feedback settings for another indicator (plus audible tones).

Close the Find My app after you’ve found your item. Otherwise, it’ll drain your battery because it thinks you’re still looking.

2. Keep it in your wallet

AirTags are small, circular devices that can easily fall out of your wallet.

But we can all agree that losing your wallet incites a panic attack like no other. The solution is to use one of these handy-handy little card attachments for your AirTags.

Fit the AirTag into the slot, make sure it’s secure, and you have a homing beacon for your wallet. Because AirTags are bulky (and certainly bigger than most Bluetooth trackers), they’ll bulge in your wallet a little.

AirTags are water-resistant, so if you’re a front pocket wallet carrier, you’ll be (mostly) safe against sweat and humidity during the summer. Just try to be conscious of where your AirTag is.

3. Use emojis to mark your tags

Apple lets you use emojis in the title of your AirTag. This seems silly, but it’s actually very helpful.

Instead of titling an AirTag “Tom’s Keyring,” you can put a little emoji of keys. Your brain registers it quicker and you can begin the process of locating them faster.

If you want to add emojis to your AirTag names, this is how you do it:

Open the Find My app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Tap the Items tab (in the bar at the bottom of your screen).

tab (in the bar at the bottom of your screen). You’ll see a list of AirTags. Scrolling down to the bottom of that window will show Rename AirTag as an option.

as an option. Tap the option, and next to the name, you’ll see a list of emojis you can add.

NOTE: To remove emojis, all you have to do is tap on the title and backspace it. It works just like any character on your phone’s keyboard.

4. Get Siri to help locate lost tags

Siri can declutter your Find My app. If you have a lot of AirTags, it can be a mess to go through them all. Make sure you have an easily readable name for each, and just ask Siri to locate your AirTag. It makes the process incredibly easy.

Additionally, you can use iCloud to locate your lost AirTags. If you’re near any of your other connected iOS devices, shout out, “Hey Siri, where’s my [AirTag Name],” and she’ll tell you.

Bonus: You can use an emoji and text in your AirTag title in the Find My app, but just call out the text portion of the title. Siri should be able to figure it out nearly every time.

5. Enable “Lost Mode”

Lost Mode can be nerve-wracking to some, but Apple has done everything to make it as safe as possible. When in Lost Mode, if someone finds your AirTag, they can tap it against their phone and your phone number will pop up.

It’s in that user’s hands, but all they have to do is call you and find a way to return your lost item to you. This is how you enable Lost Mode.

Open the Find My app.

app. At the bottom of your screen, tap the Items tab.

tab. Tap on the AirTag that you want to locate.

At the bottom of the next window, you’ll see Lost Mode . Tap Enable .

. Tap . Now you’ll have a pop-up to tell you about Lost Mode .

. You’ll be given a prompt to either use your phone number or email address as a means of people contacting you if they find your lost AirTags.

Tap Activate to enable notifications. You want to react to someone finding your items as quickly as possible.

You’re an AirTag master

You know five of the best tips to manage and use your AirTags to save time and manage your multiple tags. Now it’s time to put them to use. If you haven’t pulled the trigger on your AirTag purchase yet, you can get them from Amazon.

X

You may also like: Apple AirTags: 10 clever new ways to use the trackers

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.