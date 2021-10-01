Amazon’s $60 smart thermostat costs just a fraction of the Nest

Lowering monthly bills is one way to keep a little extra money in your pocket. There are many ways to go about this, and we’re going to focus on what you can do around the home.

Your energy bill factors in how much juice you’re using as well as your location. The season can significantly affect this as your heating and AC use increases. Even your everyday appliances and devices add up to a big energy drain. Tap or click here for the six biggest culprits and what you can do to slash your energy bill.

A smart thermostat may seem like a daunting change, but it’s not so difficult to get one up and running. It can pay for itself by saving you a chunk of money off your monthly bills.

Here’s the backstory

Amazon announced a line of new products this week, ranging from a smart house robot to new security cameras. Among the lineup was the Amazon Smart Thermostat. Amazon partnered with Resideo, the makers of Honeywell Home thermostats, to develop the new smart thermostat.

This thermostat is Energy-Star certified and works with Alexa, making your environment feel more comfortable while maintaining energy efficiency. Alexa automatically changes the temperature according to your preferences. Adjust the temperature on factors like if you’re home or sleeping.

You can let Alexa do the programming for you or take control from the Alexa app, even when you’re not home. Voice control will require a separate Alexa-enabled device.

Getting started

Before you decide, use the compatibility tool on the Amazon Smart Thermostat page to ensure your HVAC system is compatible with the device. Click here to go to the product page. Click Check Compatibility in the Compatibility information box and follow the onscreen instructions.

Installation is simple, and Alexa will guide you through the process. If you need more help, 24/7 customer service will provide it. You can also hire Amazon Home Services or an HVAC specialist to help out tech.

Amazon’s smart thermostat sells for $59.99, which is less expensive than the Google Nest or ecobee, so don’t expect all the bells and whistles. But you will spend less upfront.

Plus, you can get up to $59 back if you purchase the thermostat in a ZIP code with available rebates. Once you buy the device, Amazon will send you an email with information on the rebates and how to claim them.

Pre-orders are open

You can pre-order the Amazon Smart Thermostat now, but it won’t be released until November 4, 2021. There are also Echo Dot and Echo Show 5 bundles available.

