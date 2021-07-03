Love the sound of vinyl? Amazon has a new record of the month club

Did you have a big vinyl record collection when you were a kid? If you still have some of those old records collecting dust, some of them could be worth some serious money. Tap or click here to see how much some classic records are selling for.

But vinyl isn’t just for old-school collectors anymore. These days even the younger generation is appreciating the soothing sounds of vinyl. Record stores that seemed to be a thing of the past are now popping up again, giving you the chance to relive your youth.

Even Amazon is getting in on the phenomenon. It’s targeting record lovers with its latest subscription service. If you sign up with its Vinyl of the Month Club, you’ll get a new record every 30 days. Read on for details.

Here’s the backstory

As part of Amazon’s $25 Vinyl of the Month Club with free standard shipping (even if you’re not a Prime member), you will get a record delivered to your door every month. These records will be from the Golden Era classics of Vinyl collection from the 1960s and 1970s chosen by experts at Amazon Music.

You’ll receive classics from the likes of Neil Diamond, Jackson 5 and The Rolling Stones to add to your collection. If you’re not a fan of classics from the 1960s and 1970s, this subscription may not be for you.

Vinyl records nowadays can range anywhere from $40 and up, even on Amazon. This Vinyl of the Month Club can save you money in the long run. This service has been out for a few months now and is only available in the U.S.

How Amazon’s Vinyl of the Month Club works

When you subscribe, you can visit the Returns & Orders page to see which album you will receive that month. If you aren’t interested in the album on its way, you can go to the Manage Your Subscriptions page and click skip this box to skip the month’s album.

Even with this subscription, returns are always free, as long as the item is still in its sealed packaging. The vinyl must be returned in new and unused condition. The return process is also very simple:

Go to your orders to start the return

Print the return shipping label

Ship it

Vinyl has steadily grown in popularity and is showing up in more places that you visit. Record players are now easier to buy for you to listen to your favorite tunes. Here’s an amazing option from Victrola.

In 2020, 27.5 million LPs were sold in the U.S., up 46% compared to 2019 and more than 30-fold compared to 2006 when the vinyl comeback began. Research also shows that Americans are spending more on vinyl records than CDs for the first time since 1980.

U.S. record sales in the first half of 2020 totaled $232.1 million, nearly double the $129.9 million raked in from CD sales, according to estimates from the Recording Industry Association of America. It is also the first time vinyl records have outperformed CDs since the 1980s.

Amazon offers a number of subscriptions, such as Prime Video (which is included with Prime), Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Plus. Given the returning popularity of vinyl, this seems like a smart way for Amazon to expand its services and to give its customers every experience possible.

To subscribe to the Vinyl of the Month club, you can visit Amazon’s page here.

Keep reading

Top 15 summer must-haves for your home and garden

X

It looks like a flashlight, but also jump-starts your car – Is it worth it?

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.