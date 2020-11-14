Why pay more? 15 great deals from Amazon Renewed

When it comes to holiday shopping, price tags can add up quickly. If you’re buying for a large family or group of friends, those purchases can easily surpass your budget before you even realize it.

It’s important to stick to your budget when you’re shopping for holiday gifts (or yourself). That can be tough in the middle of a pandemic, though. You can’t safely run out and search sales racks of your local retailer to find what you’re looking for. You know what you can do, though? You can shop Amazon Renewed.

The items on Amazon Renewed are like-new refurbished, and there are some great deals to be had. Items are inspected, tested and, of course, discounted. Curious what it has to offer? You’ll find a few great deals from Amazon Renewed below.

1. Need some help with holiday meals? The new Instant Pot multicooker with sous vide will turn you into a kitchen superstar.

With the holiday season on the horizon, you might be looking for some help around the kitchen. This Instant Pot multicooker with sous vide is almost like having a professional chef in your kitchen to prep meals for you — and it’s a lot cheaper, too. It’s not a pressure cooker like the original Instant Pot. You can use it to sear, bake, slow cook, steam, stew, sous vide, roast, and make yogurt and rice. You’ll use it for everything. Shop Renewed and save 24%.

Promising review: “Love this!!! Cooked several things. Best thing is my kitchen doesn’t get hot from cooking!!“

2. Get that Dyson you’ve had your eye on without paying the full retail price.

Dyson vacuums are incredible, but they’re also expensive. If you’ve been eying a Dyson (or two) but are hesitant to pay full retail price for one, try shopping Renewed instead. You can save $50 on a cord-free, lightweight model that will get your floors seriously clean. That stubborn pet hair doesn’t stand a chance with these cleaning machines.

Promising review: “Best household purchase ever. Love it! No problems at all, and is more lightweight than I even expected.”

3. This Ninja 1,000 watt blender will cost you $150 new, but less than half the price with Renewed.

If you haven’t jumped on the Ninja bandwagon, now is the time. This Ninja 1,000 watt blender is $150 when it’s brand new. Renewed? It’s just $60. If you take smoothies (or margaritas) seriously, it’s worth the purchase. You can use it to make all sorts of other things, too — salsa, soups, or anything else you can dream up. Grab this deal while it lasts.

Promising review: “This replacement is an amazing deal for $60, much better than spending $110 or $150 or more for a “new” blender. This refurbished model is “like new” and is a great bargain at a fraction of the price. I don’t suspect we will be needing another blender for several more years. It’s almost tempting to buy an extra of these and put it into storage for the day that happens. This is just a fantastic blender, no need to buy a different model.“

4. This 128 GB iPad Air 2 is a steal if you buy it with Renewed.

Need a new tablet? How does 30% off an iPad sound? This 128 GB iPad Air 2 is a steal at the price offered with Renewed. You may even be better off with an iPad over a computer — and if you can pull it off, that makes this device a crazy bargain. Buy one before they’re gone.

Promising review: “Was unsure about ordering a refurbished iPad particularly as most of the reviews seemed to come from the US and there wasn’t anything from the UK. Eventually decided to go for it and am I pleased that I did! It was delivered the following day and I’m delighted. It came in plan packaging and not an Apple branded box (who really cares about that considering this is much cheaper than buying brand new from Apple). The iPad itself is immaculate.“

5. Apple Watch out of your price range? Not with renewed it isn’t.

Is an Apple Watch out of your price range? The Series 3 has all the features you’d want: GPS, retina display, a heart sensor, emergency SOS and lots of other goodies. Best of all? It’s offered on Renewed, and you can save a whopping $119.

Promising review: “The watch arrived in a plain white generic box just like the add said it would. It was wrapped like it was brand new and not a blemish on it! It came with a very durable charger but no instructions. I followed the instructions on the app and set up was a breeze. The only “inconvenient” issue was that I had to do two iOS updates which took about 3 hours, but it didn’t ruin my day. The watch works great, I went online a few times to get some operating instructions. I would recommend purchasing a protective case for those unexpected bumps. I couldn’t be happier!”

6. Need a home theater upgrade? Anker’s Nebula Capsule is like a movie theater in a tiny package.

You’re probably spending a lot of time in front of the screen right now. We all are. If you want an upgrade for a great price, Anker’s Nebula Capsule is like a movie theater in a tiny package. The portable Wi-Fi mini projector is the size of a can of soda and can project a picture up to 100” big. It’s got a 360-degree speaker, too. Save $65 when you shop renewed.

Promising review: “I’ve owned a few pocket/pico projectors over the years. This one blows them all out of the water. The other options required too many plugs, too many adjustments, and usually external sound systems. It always made outdoor movie night a bit of a chore. This device though? The auto keystone means the picture is always straight. The brightness it more than fine in the dark. The picture is good, not great, but you really can’t expect theater quality in such a small cheap device. The sound is clear and gets loud enough. The android based OS means you don’t need other devices attached to stream/download content.”

7. Another way to step up movie night: Vizio’s 36-inch soundbar with built-in dual subwoofers.

Want to take your home movie night to the next level? Well, there’s another way to step up movie night, and that’s with Vizio’s 36-inch soundbar with built-in dual subwoofers. This soundbar is ideal for TVs 40 inches and larger, and you can set it up in just a few minutes. It won’t break the bank, either. Shop Renewed and it’s just $66.

Promising review: “I’m very happy with this speaker. What you get is a speaker that offers better, fuller, louder sound than your TV speakers. For the price, you can’t do better and if all you want is really nice sound, then it’s perfect. It sounds rich and full and not “tinny” or weak.”

8. There are some great deals on power tools and other home-improvement goodies, like this Dewalt lithium-ion compact drill.

When was the last time you upgraded your tools? Drills can stop working as well after a while, and chances are your tools need some upgrading right now. There are some great deals on power tools and other home-improvement goodies with Renewed, like this Dewalt lithium-ion compact drill. You can grab it for $85.

Promising review: “Great drill, good price. I already had a different DeWalt with two batteries and liked not having to pay for more batteries just the drill.“

9. Allie, the Komando Content Queen, swears by the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth wireless noise-canceling headphones.

Need to replace those old wired headphones on your desk? Allie, the Komando Content Queen, swears by the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth wireless noise-canceling headphones. Sony’s not a flashy name, but these are some of the best over-the-ear headphones on the market — and you can get them for much less than normal if you shop with Renewed. They’re normally $300, but the Renewed price? $180.

Promising review: “These are as good as new! Packaged with the case and in literally like new condition. Charged full and updated software and these blow away my Bose! I’d highly recommend! And very fast shipping.”

10. Grab a 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook, with 2GB RAM and 16GB SSD, for less than $200.

Need a new computer? This 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook is a great option, and it’s perfect if your kid is still homeschooling or in need of a lightweight, easy to use computer. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB SSD, and it’s available for less than $200 through Renewed. That’s a crazy good deal — especially for a laptop. Hurry, though, because this will definitely sell out.

Promising review: “Great little laptop. Really worth it. When you rely on your phone or tablet to do day to day work, it’s nice to have something with a real keyboard. The battery lasted the whole day with off and on use after a full charge. It has 2 usb ports, 2 memory card readers, and my favorite a HDMI port (you can hook it up to a TV and close it). Great for non-app web videos. It’s really thin and lightweight and it’s small without being too small, ya know? I would totally recommend this.“

11. Looking for a SmartCast TV? This Vizio 40-inch 1080p Full Array LED SmartCast HDTV is a steal on renewed.

TVs with SmartCast and HDTV are pricey, but this VIZIO D-Series offers blazing fast performance and faster, smoother onscreen graphics at a super low price if you buy it with Renewed. It even offers voice-control support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa — so you can control your new, refurbished TV with your smart speaker. And at less than $200, you won’t find a better deal.

Promising review: “I bought this refurbished Vizio because we have previously bought 4 brand new ones, and I find the cost and picture quality of Vizio quite excellent. This refurbished TV looked brand new and the pic quality was stunning. Super easy set up. I planned on installing my old Roku to it but the TV came preloaded with chromecast. BAM! DONE! No brainer purchase at $199 for this 40 inch. I feel like I stole it!“

12. Trying to find the perfect gaming system? This PlayStation 4 1TB Console with The Last of Us Remastered Game Bundle gives you everything you need in one box.

Gaming bundles are awesome, but they’re also pretty expensive. This PlayStation 4 1TB Console with The Last of Us Remastered Game Bundle is an exception, though, because it’s available through renewed. You’ll get the PS4 console and a digital voucher for The Last of Us Remastered — and the price won’t break the bank, either. At less than $340, you’re getting an awesome price on this one.

Promising review: “I love my new game console. Can’t stop playing, this review is taking up game time. If you’re looking for something to fill your time and be able to interact with friends while sitting at home…. buy this console from this seller. They won’t disappoint!”

13. Upgrade your sound with these renewed Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones.

Another awesome option for wired headphones is the Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones. These headphones are known for offering Beats EP on-ear masterfully tuned sound in a lightweight, durable package. You can take calls and control music on your iOS devices with RemoteTalk cable, too. Plus, you’ll save almost 30% if you shop with Renewed.

Promising review: “What an amazing deal! This is the first time I bought something refurbished on eBay and I was very hesitant. I’m really glad that I got it these Beats. They look and sound amazing just like brand new!”

14. This Sony PlayStation Vita Wi-Fi is the perfect handheld console gift for your kids (or you — we’re not judging).

If you’re looking for a handheld gaming console for you or your kids, this Sony PlayStation Vita Wi-Fi offers everything you could want. Want games? There are over 900 available to play on the PS Vita system through PSN, including new hits, PS one Classics, PS Mobile games, and more. The 5-inch OLED touchscreen is awesome, too — and so is the price. This console is over $450 new, but you’ll get it for a little over $200 with Renewed.

Promising review: “The refurbished OLED Vita that I bought came without any issues whatsoever. It’s a great portable console, and the library of games now is huge. It has a touch-screen, as well as a touch-surface on its back. Best of all, the price was low and affordable.”

15. Capture all those wild and crazy stunts with the GoPro HERO3+ Silver Edition. It’s just $99!

Like to hike, mountain bike, or pull crazy snowboarding stunts? You can capture them all with this GoPro HERO3+ Silver Edition. This durable camera is made for rough terrain and crazy tricks. You can take it with you on any adventure without fear that it’ll break while you film. This camera would normally cost you more than $240, but you can get it with Renewed for just $99. What a steal.

Promising review: “Brilliant camera and is indestructible! I dropped mine off a motorcycle at 70mph and it’s still good as new.“

