Amazon Prime Day: Best early deals live right now

Oh, Amazon Prime Day, how we love thee. This annual shopping event has been held every year since 2015, and it offers Amazon Prime members killer deals on everything from electronics and clothing to household items across the Amazon site.

We’ve been waiting for months to find out when Amazon Prime Day would be held this year. Prime Day is usually held in July, but this year it was delayed due to the pandemic. Makes sense, considering that Amazon has had more orders flowing in than it can handle due to COVID-19.

The wait is finally over, though. We now officially have a date for Amazon Prime Day, and some early deals are already live. Let’s take a look at when Amazon Prime Day is happening, what early deals that you can snag right now, and any other pertinent information so you can plan your spending spree accordingly.

Amazon Prime Day: everything you need to know

If you’ve been sniffing around to try and figure out when Amazon Prime Day is happening, you can stop your guesswork. We finally have a date for the shopping holiday. The official Amazon Prime Day will be held October 13 and 14, 2020.

If you’ve missed the best deals in recent years — or if you’re a new Prime Day shopper — you need to get prepared now for the shopping spree you’re going on in a couple of weeks. You can check out the tips below to help snag the deals you’re looking for.

Set up deal alerts. Found a great deal you want? You can tap “Watch this deal” in the Amazon app to set an alert for when the deal goes live. Look for deal badges. You can spot Prime Day deals by blue badges on listings. So keep an eye out for blue boxes with “Prime Day Deal” listed on them. That’s what you’re looking for. Use any Amazon shopping method. Amazon.com, Alexa, or the app will be beneficial for getting those deals. Pick one and keep an eye out for your target items. Ask Alexa for help. Say “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” to get a list of the items you want to grab at a discount. Use Amazon Assistant. Amazon Assistant helps you compare prices so you can make sure the deal you’re picking is a real discount and not just an impulse buy. Make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member. You can only take advantage of Amazon Prime Day if you’re a Prime member. Otherwise, you’re out of luck for these deals. Tap or click here to start your 30-day free trial.

The best Prime Day deals available right now

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to get in on some amazing deals. You can take advantage of these early Prime Day deals right now. The best early deals include:

Two Echo Dots

Looking for a new smart speaker? You can get two Echo Dots for under $40 with a coupon code — that’s 20% off of normal price (and a steal for two smart assistants).

Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV

Upgrade your entertainment center with a new Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV, which is $100 off right now. Think of all the shows you can stream right from the built-in Fire TV directly to the crystal-clear screen.

Apple AirPods

Been tossing around the idea of trading in your old headphones for some Apple AirPods? You can save about 22% right now — which is a steal for those top-notch wireless devices.

Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack

Your home isn’t complete without smart plugs, and you can grab this Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack for under $15 right now. These outlets work with almost any smart assistants and speakers, and that price is a steal for a two-pack.

Ecovacs DEEBOT Robotic Vacuum

Sick of vacuuming? This Evovacs DEEBOT Robotic Vacuum will do the job for you, and it’s available for 33% off right now. You might want to act quickly or it’s going to get scooped up by other savvy shoppers.

Fire TV Recast is $100 off

You don’t have to use a clunky old DVR anymore. This Fire TV Recast does everything a normal DVR does but kicks it up a notch to let you watch all your recorded shows from home or on the go. It’s over 40% off right now, too.

NutriChef 13-Piece Nonstick Cookware

Your kitchen needs new pans, and you can snag this NutriChef 13-Piece Nonstick Cookware set for over 10% off. That’s a steal and an excuse to finally throw out those old pots and pans!

Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker

Been eying a new Bluetooth speaker? This Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker is 20% off right now, and you can use this beast anywhere. It’s waterproof, portable, and offers top-notch sound.

Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Waffle Iron

If you’ve been craving fresh Belgian waffles, this Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Waffle Iron is almost half-off right now. Get it and the smell of fresh waffles will fill your kitchen in no time (thanks, in part, to that free Prime shipping).

LAZLE Blood Pressure Monitor

If you need to keep an eye on your blood pressure at home, this LAZLE Blood Pressure Monitor is less than $50 right now. You’ll get clear, accurate readings and the peace of mind from knowing that you can track your blood pressure whenever you need to.

If you spend $10 on select small business products, you can earn $10 to spend on actual Prime Day

Need to stock up on small business products? If you do that now, you’ll earn $10 that you can spend on Prime Day when it finally rolls around. Free money!

