15 gadgets for everyone from the cook to the lazy person

It doesn’t matter if you’re a couch potato or a multitasking master, we’ve got a list of gadgets anyone and everyone could use as often — or seldom — as they want.
When you’re struggling to buy the perfect gift or just want to live a little easier, try these items out. Not only are they affordable, but they make everyday life just a little simpler.
From time savers to helpful tools, here are 15 gadgets everyone would love in their home.
1. Bring out your inner Julia Child
Attach this amazing precision cooker to your pot, add your food in a sealed bag and set the controls. You can use the app to set up how you want your food cooked or use the buttons on the device. Either way, you're guaranteed to get perfect results every time. Don't believe us? Check out this top review.
Promising review: The Sous Vide is very easy to use. Just put in your pot of water, plug it in, set the temperature and put your plastic bag with the meat in the water. Push the button and the Anova Sous Vide goes to work...Absolutely perfect and tasted great. I love it.
2. Save the environment
The best way to cut down on paper towel usage is to buy washable towels. These cotton dish towels are the perfect way to save both the environment and your wallet. They're ultra-absorbent, comes with 15 per pack and are machine washable.
Promising review: These lovely towels are durable, have a nice tight weave and hold up with lots of use. I highly recommend these! One thing I use them for is covering my Kombucha jars (rubber band them over the tops), because they allow the brew to "breathe," but don't let fruit flies in.
3. Fast and easy eggs
Do you love hard-boiled eggs but always end up over or undercooking them? Or worse, do the shells always seem to stick to the egg? Try this Rapid Egg Cooker for the perfect hard or soft-boiled eggs, omelets, poached or even scrambled eggs.
Promising review: I love love hard boiled eggs. They are tasty and a very quick and easy breakfast. And this little thing sure makes is so much easier to make them. Just put my 6 eggs in, turn it on, and walk away until I hear the cute little song play. And they are done.
4. The kitchen tool you never knew you needed
If you've never had a good pair of kitchen shears, it's time to give them a try. They're the perfect tool to open food packages, cut meat into smaller pieces or even "dice" vegetables. This two-pack comes with different colored handles so that you can keep one specifically for meat and the other for packaging, vegetables and herbs.
Promising review: These are really heavy-duty and sharp as can be. You can cut up a whole, raw chicken with no problem. I'm glad they come with the plastic guards - they are sharp enough to do damage reaching into the drawer. I like that they're two pair - I always have one pair available while the other is in the dishwasher.
5. Healthier meals and crunchier textures
Air fryers have been changing lives left and right with their healthy approach to crisping up fried foods and reheating food to perfection. You can use up to 85% less oil than traditional deep frying methods while still getting that perfectly crisp exterior and to-die-for taste. The nonstick baskets in this fryer are dishwasher safe, BPA and PFOA free. The best part? It comes with 100 original recipes to get you started.
Promising review: I've had this about a week. I've made cake, sweet potato fries, wings and chicken thighs. I love how amazingly crisp and juicy everything is! The presets are extremely accurate and is a great size for 4 good size thighs or 12 wings.
6. For the chef in your life
Everyone should own a reliable knife set. It doesn't matter if you're trying to cut through a frozen pizza you just pulled from the oven or if you're trying to dice fragile herbs finely — your knives need to be sharp and versatile. This set comes with a woodblock to store your knives, and both the knives and the block are fast and easy to clean.
Promising review: Love this knife set! You really don’t know what a difference a sharp knife makes in your kitchen until you have them! Love the built-in sharpening blade. Be careful, as we have only had them for a few weeks and my husband has already had two cutting accidents! They really are sharp!
7. Did you even know this exists?
Who knew toasters could produce gourmet toast? There are six settings on this fancy four-slice toaster that include defrost and reheat buttons to produce the perfect bread for any occasion. There are also automatic self-centering guides that move your bread to allow for even browning and heat distribution every time. If you don't have a fancy toaster, are you really living your best life?
Promising review: Hooray! I love it. Tried it as soon as it arrived. I like the slim profile for my limited space area for a toaster. My old one was just too in the way. Also, we love the big sourdough and specialty loaves of bread, this toaster handles the big slices. Nice Product, fast delivery. Thanks
8. Immerse yourself in cooking
Do you love blending but hate the splatter? That's what immersion blenders are for. This gadget is perfect for blending everything from baby food to smoothies to soups. It comes with a 1-year warranty and includes the hand blender, whisk and milk frother attachments. So if you're ready to take your latte game to the next level, double down and grab an immersion blender and whisk as well.
Promising review: Excellent product, I like the stainless steel blade housing so I don't have to immerse plastics in my hot food. The motor is very powerful and I appreciate the variable speed function. The design is very sleek and comfortable in the hand.
9. Sanitize in style
Have you ever washed your hands in a fancy restaurant bathroom and thought to yourself, "Man, I wish I had a hands-free soap dispenser for my house!"? Well, now you can. This product is especially great for use in the kitchen when your hands are full of bacteria after handling raw meats. You can also get one for your guest bathroom to wow all your friends and family when they visit.
Promising review: This product is too new for reviews
10. For the baker in your life
Anyone who has ever tried to replicate a complicated baked goods recipe will tell you that baking is really more of a science than an art. That's because baking requires precise measurements. Food scales are the perfect way to ensure you're getting the right amount of ingredients down to the gram with every single bake. It weighs solids and liquids, turns itself off to preserve battery and promises to help you on your way to becoming the king or queen of the kitchen.
Promising review: This was my first digital food scale and I thoroughly love it! I like that it's easy to switch from ounces to grams, and that you can obtain just the amount of food on the scale regardless of the paper towel or container holding the food. Now I actually know what two ounces of cheese looks like without having to guess. I'm planning on buying this for my parents as well because of the easy-to-read digital panel.
11. You know you want these
If you're like most people in the world, you've got a cupboard full of mismatched containers with missing lids. It's a mess and a chore every time you try to put away leftovers or store items — but what if it didn't have to be? Turn to these Rubbermaid containers and lids. They easily stack into one another and the lids and bases snap together for easy storage. They're BPA-free, microwave and dishwasher safe, so use them for work or school lunches and leftover storage.
Promising review: These are AWESOME! I don't write reviews but had to on this. These are space saving and are good quality plastic. They don't leak and I love the lids that are vented. I wash my containers in the top shelf of the dishwasher. I highly recommend this product.
12. Great for Taco Tuesdays
If you love making things from scratch, it's time to learn how to make homemade tortillas. This cast iron tortilla press comes pre-seasoned and is perfect for corn or flour tortillas, roti, Tawa or dosa. You can also use it for pie shells, tostones, dumplings, empanadas and more.
Promising review: I’ve been making and rolling out tortillas the old fashioned way that my grandmother and mom taught me. This tortilla press made the job so much easier and way less messy. I couldn’t be happier with my purchase! Highly recommended.
13. Perfect steaks every time
Everyone should own a meat thermometer. It's the perfect way to ensure your meat is cooked all the way through without having to cut it open for inspection. The display comes with a backlight so you can see what the temperature is on your barbecue meats. The foldable design allows you to store it with ease. The back is magnetic and the tip has a hook so you can store it anywhere or take it with you on your next camping trip.
Promising review: I like this thermometer. One of the things I like best about it is that it takes a regular AAA battery. I will not have to buy a much more expensive "button type" battery like my last thermometer used.
14. For fast and easy meals and desserts
NutriBullet has made a name for itself by offering one of the fastest, most powerful blenders. If you purchase this NutriBullet, expect to create a wide variety of foods. Make your own baby food, hummus, soup, whipped cream, juice, smoothies, shakes, salsas and more. This is the perfect gift for anyone from the master chef to the couch potato.
Promising review: I bought this NutriBullet blender on recommendation from a friend who had one for years and raved about it. It's a lot more powerful than I expected, and really does thoroughly blend to a nice, smooth smoothie consistency. Very pleased!
15. Who doesn't need these?
Every kitchen should have measuring cups. They're perfect for cooking, baking, dieting, science projects and more. This three-piece set comes with a 1 cup, 2 cup and 4 cup measuring tool. The nonporous glass makes it easy to clean and difficult to stain. They're BPA-free and top-rack dishwasher safe. If you're ever unsure what to get someone who is moving into their first place, turn to these measuring cups that are sure to come in handy.
Promising review: No surprise here, you can buy Pyrex cups like this anywhere. I always had the 1 cup size but it is really nice to have 2 other sized. Great for mixing in and pouring afterwards. I've knocked them around a little bit and of course they didn't break or chip. Stick with the name brand and you can't go wrong.
