15 gadgets for everyone from the cook to the lazy person

It doesn’t matter if you’re a couch potato or a multitasking master, we’ve got a list of gadgets anyone and everyone could use as often — or seldom — as they want.

When you’re struggling to buy the perfect gift or just want to live a little easier, try these items out. Not only are they affordable, but they make everyday life just a little simpler.

From time savers to helpful tools, here are 15 gadgets everyone would love in their home.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.