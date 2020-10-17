Holiday deals are already here! The best sales on Amazon right now

Did you find any good deals during Amazon Prime Day? Tons of awesome items were on sale during that annual retail holiday, so chances are good that you did.

It’s always exciting to snag deeply discounted TVs or robot vacuums — and that excitement doesn’t have to end just yet. Prime Day may be over, but Amazon just added a Holiday Deals section to the site to keep the sales alive. Some of the top toys of 2020 may even be on that list.

You know what that means? There’s more cheap holiday shopping to do! Right now, you can find all sorts of things on sale on Amazon in the Holiday Deals section. Need help getting started? Check out some of the best deals below.

1. Get cozy by the fire this fall with this fire pit that doubles as a barbecue grill.

Summer may be over, but you don’t have to give up grilling due to the cold weather. This Pleasant Hearth Martin Extra Deep Wood Burning Fire Pit is the perfect fix for staying warm while having a cookout. You won’t even have to fire up the grill — this fire pit does it all.

Toss some wood onto this fire pit and you’ll have plenty of warmth for hanging out during those cool winter nights. You’ll also have a barbecue grill at your fingertips, too, because it comes with a chrome-plated cooking grid that lets you safely cook over the fire. Heat and hot dogs? That’s a win-win — and so is the price, because this fire pit is on sale for nearly 30% off right now.

Promising review: “We absolutely love this fire pit. It is beautiful with or without a fire. It is very deep and handled a large amount of wood easily. The grate made roasting hot dogs very easy too.” — Amazon reviewer

2. Do you have anyone in your life who won’t stop complaining about their bad Wi-Fi? This option has parental controls that are nice to have.

This TP-Link WiFi 6 Router AX1800 Smart WiFi Router may not be the most exciting gift, but it’s the perfect practical present for your friends who are dealing with bad Wi-Fi. It offers everything you need in a router — as well as some added benefits like parental controls. It’s also on sale on Amazon right now, so this is a great time to grab it.

You’ll get the latest and greatest in Wi-Fi technology, which gives you faster speeds, higher capacity and lower latency. The admin interface is easy to navigate, transfer speeds are solid and the range is top-notch. Your friends will be able to stream, game and connect to their hearts’ content with this one.

Promising review: “I’m upgrading from a 5 year old Linksys AC router. The signal range is awesome on this router, my house is around 1000sqft and I can still get a decent signal in the backyard. I only have 1 WiFi 6/AX device but the speed and signal strength are better than my old Linksys. The admin interface is easy to use and fast. It has a USB port for NAS storage, I have a 2TB hard drive attached to it. Transfer speeds are just ok, I’m getting 33mb/s. I got this router on sale, so it was a good value. Overall this is a decent upgrade if you have a 4-5 year old router.” — Lucas, Amazon reviewer

3. Get a better clean with this Bluetooth rechargeable electric toothbrush.

Want to upgrade your toothbrush? This Philips Sonicare HX9690/06 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush includes everything you need for great oral health.

It’s the perfect tool to combat plaque thanks to built-in pressure and smart sensors, which gives updates on your progress via the app. You’ll get four different modes to choose from and three intensities. You’ll even get brush head placement reminders. Best of all? This toothbrush can remove up to 10x more plaque when compared to a manual toothbrush, and it promotes healthier gums, too.

Promising review: “I think this is an excellent toothbrush. I like how you can keep track of your brushing habits, but in reality it’s not really necessary to be able to do that. It doesn’t give you a whole lot of information. As long as you know you’re going to brush regularly that’s all that should matter. An app isn’t going to change anything. So if you buy the toothbrush, buy the one without the app and save money. It has some really nice settings on it.” — Sammy Ann, Amazon reviewer

5. Whether you’re in the mood for iced tea or just about any variety of iced coffee, this brewing system is for you.

Are you an iced tea or coffee fan? This Nostalgia Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Brewing System is one of the best ways to make your iced beverages.

It comes with a removable filter basket that brews bags, leaves or fresh ground coffee and a three-quart glass pitcher (so there’s plenty to go around). You can use it to brew everything: iced lattes, iced coffees, iced teas, sweet teas and just about anything else.

Promising review: “Wow! I’ve been using “the other brand” tea maker for over 20 years. The one I had keep leaking water all over the counter. So I purchased the Nostalgia tea maker. Love it! I made my sweet tea the way I’ve always made it. It tasted better than ever! Love love love. The tea had flavor. Lots of flavor. It is easy to use. And it looks modern and stylish on the counter instead of cheap and childish. Love. Would buy again and would highly recommend.” — Danielle Taylor, Amazon reviewer

6. Handle any task with this vacuum cleaner that converts from stick to handheld and easily switches from carpet to hard floors.

Dealing with a bulky vacuum? You don’t have to sacrifice portability for efficiency, and the Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner is proof.

Eureka Flash corded bagless stick vacuum is lightweight but has plenty of power behind it to leave your floors free of dirt and grime. You can use it on all sorts of floors: thick carpet, hardwood or tile — and it won’t lose suction. It’s perfect for homes with more than one level. Need to drag it upstairs? Easy! It’s only 6.3 pounds. The added bonus? You can get it for a steal on Amazon right now.

Promising review: “Received this today and I’m very happy with it. I used it on hardwood floors and throw area rugs and it did a great job. It’s lightweight, maneuvers easily, the swivel head is great and the collection chamber is easy to empty. It easily picked up the dog hair off the floor no problem. I especially like that I can easily disconnect to make a handheld vac. After attaching the crevice tool, I was done in no time. I’m glad I bought it.” — Wendy Fiedler, Amazon reviewer

7. Making tea or coffee all the time? This is much nicer to look at than an old kettle.

Are you still using that old tea kettle that was handed down to you? You might want to replace it with this COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle with 5 Variable Presets, which is 20% off right now. It’ll look a lot nicer on your counter — and will perform better, too.

Your old tea kettle doesn’t have five precise temperature presets, but this Cosori’s Gooseneck Kettle does. That means your tea will be brewed to perfection. Oh, and this kettle only takes a few minutes to boil but the water can stay at the right temperature for up to 60 minutes. It doesn’t leak, either — which probably isn’t the case with your old tea kettle.

Promising review: “Dead simple to clean: just boil water in it, let it cool, dump it out. After that, just a quick wipe to keep it dry. Hate to admit it, but tea and coffee taste better with lower than boiling temperatures since it doesn’t over extract. The gooseneck helps with flow control, which is better for pour over coffee. Great kettle – highly recommended” — Jose Lerma, Amazon reviewer

8. Another stocking stuffer for the Mac or iPad users in your life.

Looking for stocking stuffers? This Thunderbolt to USB adapter 2-pack is 20% off right now, and it’s the perfect choice for Mac or iPad users. These USB adapters connect right to Apple devices and won’t heat up when you charge or transfer data with them. That means no more worries about heat damage while charging. They can charge devices in half the time of a regular USB, too.

Promising review: ” I was looking for a product that provided a faster means of communication to my handheld device and I was very satisfied. My phone now charges in half the time it would take me to charge it using a regular USB. This USB adapter is also compact, durable, and versatile.” — Rico Felix, Amazon reviewer

9. Everyone is fed up with cooking. This chopper makes things a little easier.

You don’t have to risk your fingers or tears while chopping onions. This Philips MultiChopper with Chop Drop Technology is about 11% off right now, and it protects your appendages while chopping veggies for you. Your eyes will be dry and your onions will look like they’ve been carved by the hands of a chef.

You can use this Philips chopper to dice all sorts of things. The three-blade Chop Drop technology can handle cheese, nuts, veggies or anything else you dream up. It makes mealtime much less of a chore, which is what we all need right now.

Promising review: “I bought the Multichopper to help speed up time in the kitchen while preparing my vegetables. It really helps me dice up my veggies a lot quicker. The machine works great and is a strong device in terms of the way it sounds, feels and works. Very smooth performance and simple to use.” — In Liu, Amazon reviewer

10. Now that it’s getting darker outside earlier, add a little more light with this LED floor lamp. It has five different brightness levels and three color temperatures to choose from.

It’s getting darker earlier, and as winter rolls around, it will only continue to do so. You can combat the dark with the help of this Miroco LED Floor Lamp with 5 Brightness Levels & 3 Color Temperatures.

This lamp offers the option of three warm colors, and it has five different brightness levels to choose from. You can use it to light up any room in your home, and you won’t waste a ton of electricity doing so.

Promising review: “Love this lamp for many reasons: height adjustable – light adjustable for hue and brightness level – easy to assemble – low profile – adjustable angle of light. I was looking for a floor lamp that was shorter than the usual height, and this one fit the bill, as it comes in three parts, so just left off the middle tube, and it’s the perfect height for me. I couldn’t be happier with this purchase!” — Amazon reviewer

