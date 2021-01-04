Here’s why you shouldn’t buy an Amazon Echo right now

Virtual assistants will revolutionize your home and you’ll wonder how you ever managed to get through your day without one. If you don’t have a smart speaker yet, you might be surprised to find out just how much they can actually do.

Smart speakers are more than just an easy way to listen to your favorite music playlist. They are a great addition to any home, from controlling smart home devices to using them as an in-home intercom system. Tap or click here for 20 useful Alexa tricks.

While there are several great options on the market right now, you might want to wait to buy a new one for a little while longer. Amazon will be releasing a new Echo Show soon, and it’s so impressive it’s worth the wait. And the hefty price tag.

Same Echo screen, but different

If you can hold on to your cash for a bit, there is a new Amazon Echo Show 10 on the way. Hopes were dashed when it didn’t launch in time for the holidays, but it should arrive by March.

Officially called the All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), it has the same 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 resolution screen as its predecessor. But one of the biggest differences is that the HD touchscreen is slightly raised, resting on the speakers. And get this, the screen is designed to move with you.

Credit: Amazon

Amazon also upped the sound quality by including two 1.0-inch tweeters and a 3.0-inch woofer. It’s a significant upgrade from the previous Echo Show, which only had two 2.2-inch speakers.

The design choice allows the screen to appear flatter than before and generally has a more appealing aesthetic. But you will have to pay a pretty penny for all these upgrades as the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is listed at $249.

One impressive new feature you’ll love is the screen is on a motorized base on top of the speakers that will always point in your direction. Like a good assistant, it will always be facing you. Keep in mind it’s limited to a 175-degree rotation. It also has a manual tilt function.

Eyes to better see you with

To track where you are, the Echo Show 10 needed a camera upgrade. Amazon has more than doubled the front-facing camera, replacing the old 5MP one with a 13MP version.

In addition to the microphone and camera off button, the Show 10 now includes built-in camera shutter as well.

Streaming just got better

As expected, the new Echo Show 10 is packed with apps that you already use. You will be able to listen to music through services like Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify. Watch videos through YouTube, Prime Video and Hulu. And marked on the website as coming soon, Netflix will also be added to the available apps.

Credit: Amazon

Echo Show 10 technical details

We know you’ll want more information than just a rundown of features. So here are some of the technical specifications:

Size: 9.9” x 9” x 6.7”

Weight: 90.3 oz

Wi-Fi connectivity: Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO)

Bluetooth: Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP)

Processor: MediaTek 8183 main processor plus second processor with Amazon AZ1 Neural Edge

Motion: Brushless Motor +/- 175° rotation

Smart home hub: Zigbee + Sidewalk

Sensor: ALS RGB

Amazon has also taken an active step towards lowering its carbon footprint. Echo Show 10 is made from 30% recycled plastics and 100% recycled fabric.

The packaging in which it ships is 99% wood fiber-based materials. And coming soon to the Alexa app, a new energy dashboard will show your Alexa-connected devices’ energy usage.

