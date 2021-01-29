Echo smart devices have come a long way since they first hit the market. Not only are there original Echo speakers, but there are a ton of different and upgraded devices available now, too.

There’s a reason Echo devices are so popular. They are affordable and useful, too. You can use your Alexa-enabled speaker to control smart devices, track schedules, shop for items you need or help with a ton of other tasks. Plus, you can get even more out of your Alexa device with these pro tips.

If you have one of the Echo Show devices, you can even use your smart speaker to make video calls and follow along with live cooking demonstrations. Echo Shows are about to get even better because Amazon is rolling out a new model soon. Here are the details you need about this new smart device.

Here’s the backstory

The new Echo Show 10 was first announced last fall, and if you’ve been waiting on pins and needles for this completely redesigned device to hit the shelves, you’re in luck. It looks like we finally have a date for the new Echo device to roll out.

Starting this week, you can pre-order the Echo Show 10 for $249.99 in Charcoal and Glacier White. This is the fifth smart display device from Amazon, following the original Amazon Echo Show, Echo Show (2nd gen), Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8.

But, if you want to get your hands on the Echo Show 10, you’ll have to wait a while to get it. While pre-orders are open, the new device won’t begin shipping until February 25.

That may seem like a long lag between pre-order and shipping, but if you’re in the market for a new smart speaker and want one with video capabilities, you may want to consider this device. Here’s why.

Key features you should know about

This new Echo Show is a huge upgrade to prior versions on the market. Echo Show 10 is basically a complete reimagination of Alexa.

Before we get into the details, though, it’s important to note the differences between an Echo and an Echo Show. Unlike the other Echo devices, the Echo Show has a video component that lets you browse YouTube, make video calls, show off your photos and has a ton of other video-centric features, too.

It still has all of an Echo device’s capabilities, mind you — Alexa can still control all your smart devices and help automate your home — but the video component is what sets it apart.

What makes the Echo Show 10 worth noting is the new and improved HD display. While other Echo Shows have displays, the Echo Show 10 has a 10.1-inch HD display that automatically moves to stay in view when you interact with Alexa — no matter where you are in the room.

It comes with a ton of other upgraded features too, including:

A new look and feel: Echo Show 10 has a 10.1-inch HD display with adaptive brightness and color.

Echo Show 10 has a 10.1-inch HD display with adaptive brightness and color. Improved audio: Built-in dual, front-firing tweeters for crisp, clear vocals, coupled with a powerful woofer that provides premium, directional sound that automatically adapts to your space.

Built-in dual, front-firing tweeters for crisp, clear vocals, coupled with a powerful woofer that provides premium, directional sound that automatically adapts to your space. Enhanced viewing capabilities : Echo Show 10 moves with you as you watch your favorite shows on Prime Video or Netflix or as you cook along with Food Network Kitchen.

: Echo Show 10 moves with you as you watch your favorite shows on Prime Video or Netflix or as you cook along with Food Network Kitchen. Superior sound : Comes with a 2.1 audio system and adaptive sound.

: Comes with a 2.1 audio system and adaptive sound. Upgraded camera: Comes with a 13MP camera, which has a 110-degree field-of-view that pans, zooms and auto-frames to keep you centered during video calls or while taking photos.

Comes with a 13MP camera, which has a 110-degree field-of-view that pans, zooms and auto-frames to keep you centered during video calls or while taking photos. High-tech home monitoring: You can securely access and remotely move the built-in camera to monitor your home anytime with the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices.

You can securely access and remotely move the built-in camera to monitor your home anytime with the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices. Removes the need for additional hubs: With its built-in Zigbee hub, Echo Show 10 lets you set up compatible devices or smart products without the need for additional hubs.

Worried about the idea that your Echo Show can track your movements? Don’t be. There are some important new privacy features to note as well, including:

A physical camera shutter that you can close when you don’t want to be tracked by your device.

that you can close when you don’t want to be tracked by your device. Voice-controlled tracking shut-off , which lets you say, “Alexa, turn off motion” or a similar command to stop your device from tracking you.

, which lets you say, “Alexa, turn off motion” or a similar command to stop your device from tracking you. Remote control of the camera’s features via your Alexa app, which lets you take charge of the remote pan and zoom features.

via your Alexa app, which lets you take charge of the remote pan and zoom features. Integration with the new Alexa Guard subscription service, which lets you scan and zoom in your home periodically and will alert you if a person is detected.

Other Echo Show options to consider

Don’t want to wait for the new Echo Show 10 to roll out? There are several other Echo Show devices to consider. Two of the better options are:

Echo Show 8

While you won’t get that awesome new tracking feature with the Echo Show 8, the price tag is less hefty. Echo Show 8 currently has a price tag of about $79.99, and you’ll get a ton of features for the price, including:

8-inch HD screen and stereo sound

Video calling and messaging

Smart home controls

Access to cooking shows, calendar and to-do list features, weather and traffic and other useful display features

Privacy features, including the ability to electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button and a sliding built-in shutter to cover the camera

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 is another good option, and it’s even more affordable than the Echo Show 8. The only real difference is the size of the display. Echo Show 8 has a larger display, but for less than $50, you’ll get a ton of features that include:

Compact 5.5-inch smart display

Video calling and messaging

Smart home controls

Access to cooking shows, calendar and to-do list features, weather and traffic and other useful display features

Privacy features, including the ability to electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button and a sliding built-in shutter to cover the camera

Echo Show trade-in program

If you’re excited to get your hands on the Echo Show 10 and have an old Echo device you want to get rid of, you might be able to use it to save some money on your new device. Amazon has a trade-in program that it offers Echo owners who want to upgrade, and it’s super easy to use.

If you want to trade in your old Echo device for a newer one, all you have to do is visit the Echo trade-in program page and answer a few questions about your device. If it qualifies for trade-in, you print out a shipping label and send your Echo devices or Bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. Amazon will verify that it’s in good condition within 10 days of receiving it.

Once accepted, you’ll get an Amazon.com Gift Card equal to the appraised value of your Echo device or Bluetooth headphone or speaker, along with a bonus of 25% off a new qualifying Echo device. Both will be applied to your account.

