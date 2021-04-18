Amazon’s AirPods competitors are here – and a whole lot cheaper

If you have been looking around for a new pair of earbuds, we have some great news for you. Amazon has just announced the second generation of its popular Echo Buds, and they are also much smaller than the original design.

We’re not sure if the timing has something to do with Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event next week. But Amazon is definitely not waiting around and positions the new Echo Buds as a cheaper alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro.

About 20% smaller than the first generation, the All-New Echo Buds feature dynamic audio and active noise cancellation. To make sure that no sounds escape from the Buds while listening, they are made with a sealed in-ear design. Tap or click here for Amazon Echo tips and tricks: 20 new uses for your Alexa.

Here are the details

How do they compare to the previous version? Well, aside from being smaller, they are also packed with new software features. Like Apple’s Find My Phone tool, Amazon has incorporated a similar system. You can say, “Alexa, find my bud,” to track them down.

Here are some of the other features:

Works with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts and read Audible audiobooks.

to stream music, play podcasts and read Audible audiobooks. Up to five hours of music playback per charge and up to 15 hours with the charging case.

of music playback per charge and up to with the charging case. A 15-min quick charge provides up to two hours of music.

of music. Compatible with iOS and Android and supports access to Siri and Google Assistant .

and and supports access to and . Bluetooth 5.0 Hands-Free Profile (HFP) support for calling.

(HFP) support for calling. Three microphones per earbud.

per earbud. Speakers feature a 5.7 mm dynamic driver.

If you wear earbuds on public transport, you might be delighted about another addition. Rolling out first for New York, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Jersey City and Philadelphia, Alexa will offer public transit directions.

Coming later this year, Amazon explained that you would also be able to filter out which messaging service alerts you hear while wearing them. “Use VIP Filter to select the notifications you want to hear from compatible messaging apps on your phone, and Alexa will filter out the rest,” Amazon added.

You’re going to have to wait to get your hands on a pair, though. The official release of the new Echo Buds isn’t until May 13 and will be available in two colors: black and white.

The retail price for the regular Echo Buds is $99, and if you want the version that comes with the wireless charging case, it will set you back $119.99. But you can snag them for $20 off the price if you place an order before May 12.

