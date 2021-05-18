Skip the AirPods – Earbuds made just for your Android phone

Shopping around for new earbuds or headphones can be overwhelming if you don’t know what to look for. If you are using an Android phone, it can be especially daunting, as so many kinds of listening devices are available.

And we all need high-quality headphones or earbuds these days. There is so much digital entertainment to choose from right now you need the best way to listen. Tap or click here for three podcasts you can’t afford to miss.

Amazon may have the perfect solution. Its second generation of Echo Buds was just released and is more impressive than the prior model. They are 20% smaller than the first ones, and you have the choice to get a charging pod as well. Oh, and the charging pod is 40% smaller than before.

What makes these different?

Initial reviews of these Echo Buds are positive overall, with many praising the comfort and noise cancellation. But what makes the new model better than the previous generation? Well, the most important upgrade comes from the improved sound quality.

RELATED: Have an Echo? 5 security settings to check now

Todd Haselton wrote in a review for CNBC: “Music, podcasts, and phone calls all sounded clear. The bass stood out to me the most, which I particularly like while exercising. Amazon also optimized the microphones to improve clarity.”

This generation has three microphones in each earbud, ensuring that all audio is captured during a phone call. One is an internal microphone, while the other two are external beamforming and sit slightly further away from the ear canal.

The new earbuds use active noise cancellation to block out other sounds during a call or listening to music.

RELATED: These headphones are actually comfortable to wear in bed, but are they worth it?

“It’s subtle but I noticed it did a good job blocking out wind during a run, most of the roar of a lawnmower across the street while I was in my office, and the hum of my exercise bike,” Haselton added.

Here are some more features to look forward to:

Hello Alexa : Works with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts and read Audible audiobooks.

: Works with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts and read Audible audiobooks. Long battery life : Up to five hours of music playback per charge and up to 15 hours with the charging case.

: Up to five hours of music playback per charge and up to 15 hours with the charging case. Quick charge feature : A 15-minute quick charge provides up to two hours of music.

: A 15-minute quick charge provides up to two hours of music. Works with most devices : Compatible with iOS and Android and supports access to Siri and Google Assistant.

: Compatible with iOS and Android and supports access to Siri and Google Assistant. Hands-free calling: Bluetooth 5.0 Hands-Free Profile (HFP) support for calling.

The retail price for the regular Echo Buds is just under $120, and if you want the version that comes with the wireless charging case, it will set you back just under $140.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.