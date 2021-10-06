It’s that time of year again! No, we’re not talking about Halloween. Nope, not Thanksgiving, either. It’s the time of year when early Christmas sales start to roll out.
Amazon has already revealed a few Black-Friday-worthy deals that offer up to 50% off — but that’s not all. It also has a Holiday Prep Shop Gift Guide to help you get into the holiday trifecta spirit.
Not sure what to get your loved ones this year? Try these Holiday Gift Guides for a little inspiration. Expect to find everything from home décor to stocking stuffers on sale starting right now. Here are a few of our favorites.
1. For the music lover
Promising review: "These earbuds are fantastic. The sound quality is clear — vibrate and bass heavy . Both earbuds provide great surround sound effects. The case is very stylish and give over 15 hours of battery power. Both earbuds work great separately or together. The noise cancellation is good. These are the best earbuds for this price point, period."
2. For the fitness fanatic
Promising review: "Omg, its perfect. It was new and I got the one that I could connect a line to it. It's the perfect accessory to my cell. The volume is clear, voice is clear, images are clear, and prices is perfect. Best buy."
3. For the Cook
Promising review: "LeCreuset is known for good value for the money and this pot does not disappoint. Cleans relatively easy and good size for my wife and I. It's versatile for various dishes. The one thing I will mention is it is slightly heavy but it comes with the quality."
4. For the couch potato
Promising review: "If you get this new Fire Stick forget cable. I love this new Fire Stick. I need one for each room. It has more features and stations that are free and come with the First Stick."
5. For the neat freak
Promising review: "This is the best thing I’ve ever splurged one in my life! I have light colored cats and a dark rug...this vacuum makes quick work of picking up the cat hair. It’s fairly quiet, easy to use, and has a lot of power. Not to mention I feel like a Jedi with it due to the sleek design."
6. For the tech lover
Promising review: "It is completely spacious for laptop, cords and additional paperwork. Very comfortable to "wear" and sling on the shoulders to carry. It doesn't slip if you are carrying it on one shoulder, which I typically do. I'm very happy with this purchase and I get a ton of "cute backpack" comments!"
7. For the party-goer
Promising review: "This is a perfect accessory for hanging out with friends - I easily packed it in my bag for a weekend trip to San Francisco and it was the best part of our day at Dolores Park. Setting it up on anyone's phone is really simple and the sound quality is fantastic. I'd definitely suggest this for anyone looking for a simple setup, great sound quality and easy portability."
8. For the college kid
Promising review: "Very versatile for us as we live on a boat and space is at a premium. As it cooks so quickly, its energy use is much lower than our previous appliances. Sturdy construction, easy to follow instructions and now we can have fresh hummus, the way we like it, all the time. For us its been a game changer!!"
9. For mom and dad
Promising review: "I purchased the 1st one for myself. Love that it’s easy to add pictures, has timer and the colors are great. I now have purchased one for hubby, mom, dad and mother-in-law as gifts. It’s so nice to add pictures to their homes (in different states) and surprise them with new grandkids pics. Very easy to operate."
10. For the hard worker
Promising review: "I bought this for my husband for his birthday. He is super happy. He said within a few minutes of using this his back felt so much better. I even used it on my neck and it was great. I love that it even comes with a car charger!"
11. For the online shopper
Promising review: "Easy to install less than 10 minutes! Really happy with this purchase. We had another brand video doorbell, it was great but didn't give the fish eye view like the Ring. We had to purchase a wedge to get the walk way with our other video doorbell, it is not needed with the Ring."
12. For the Apple lover
Promising review: "These are hands down better than the OG Airpods. The fit, the sound quality and the bass on these bad boys are no joke. Apple nailed ANC and transparency mode on these as well. If you're thinking about upgrading I definitely recommend it."
13. For the lounger
Promising review: "This shower head definitely increased our water pressure so much. We had two other shower heads before this one that were weak and crummy. I am surprised at how great this one is, especially for the price. Highly recommend!"
14. For the gamer
Promising review: "Does the job. Easy set up with the app. Make sure you follow directions. 1st Plug in near base. Then move it to desired outlet. Haven't had to use tech support."
15. For the sleepyhead
Promising review: "I love this mattress pad! This thing is so soft and poofy! I followed the washing and drying instructions and it held up great. I'll be buying another one for sure."