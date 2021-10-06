Skip to Content
© Milkos | Dreamstime.com
Yeah, holiday shopping season has already started – 15 killer deals on Amazon to buy now

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
October 6, 2021

It’s that time of year again! No, we’re not talking about Halloween. Nope, not Thanksgiving, either. It’s the time of year when early Christmas sales start to roll out.

Amazon has already revealed a few Black-Friday-worthy deals that offer up to 50% off — but that’s not all. It also has a Holiday Prep Shop Gift Guide to help you get into the holiday trifecta spirit.

Not sure what to get your loved ones this year? Try these Holiday Gift Guides for a little inspiration. Expect to find everything from home décor to stocking stuffers on sale starting right now. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. For the music lover

New Beats Studio Buds

New Beats Studio Buds

Tired of getting caught in your headphone wires? Ready for the next generation of high-quality sound? Try these Beats. They're wireless and noise-canceling earbuds that are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. Own an iPhone? Get up to 3 months of Apple Music with the purchase of these earbuds. Choose between black, red or white.

Promising review: "These earbuds are fantastic. The sound quality is clear — vibrate and bass heavy . Both earbuds provide great surround sound effects. The case is very stylish and give over 15 hours of battery power. Both earbuds work great separately or together. The noise cancellation is good. These are the best earbuds for this price point, period."
$124.95 on Amazon.com

2. For the fitness fanatic

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Active 2

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Active 2

Say goodbye to regular watches. This year, it's all about the smartwatch. This SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in at 44mm and offers advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking and a long-lasting battery. Choose between silver, pink gold, rose gold, black or gold. Track your heart rate, get better insights to reach your fitness goals, track your sleep habits and more.

Promising review: "Omg, its perfect. It was new and I got the one that I could connect a line to it. It's the perfect accessory to my cell. The volume is clear, voice is clear, images are clear, and prices is perfect. Best buy."
$219.99 on Amazon.com

3. For the Cook

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

You know what's great in those cold winter months? Soups, casseroles and one-pot meals. This cast iron sauteuse oven is the perfect gift for anyone who wants to cook from home in style. Flame not the color for your loved one? Choose between Artichaut, Caribbean, Cerise, Deep Teal, Indigo, Licorice, Marseille, Meringue, Oyster or White.

Promising review: "LeCreuset is known for good value for the money and this pot does not disappoint. Cleans relatively easy and good size for my wife and I. It's versatile for various dishes. The one thing I will mention is it is slightly heavy but it comes with the quality."
$179.95 on Amazon.com

4. For the couch potato

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

When you want to relax, grab your favorite drink and snacks, then get comfy on the couch and turn on your Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. Watch the newest documentary, your favorite TV show, the latest movies and more. Access more than 1 million movies, apps, TV episodes, music videos and more with help from Prime Video, Netflix, Peacock, YouTube, IMDb TV and more.

Promising review: "If you get this new Fire Stick forget cable. I love this new Fire Stick. I need one for each room. It has more features and stations that are free and come with the First Stick."
$33.99 on Amazon.com

5. For the neat freak

Shark WS633 Wandvac System Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark WS633 Wandvac System Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark vacuum cleaners have a good reputation for being lightweight and powerful. If you have a loved one who loves to keep a tidy home but doesn't have a lot of space to store cleaning accessories, try this Shark WS633 Wandvac System Cordless Stick Vacuum. For those extreme messes, try the Boost Mode. Need to clean the car? Use the hand vac section. Easy, compact and powerful.

Promising review: "This is the best thing I’ve ever splurged one in my life! I have light colored cats and a dark rug...this vacuum makes quick work of picking up the cat hair. It’s fairly quiet, easy to use, and has a lot of power. Not to mention I feel like a Jedi with it due to the sleek design."
$199.99 on Amazon.com

6. For the tech lover

MANCIO Slim Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port

MANCIO Slim Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port

When you own a lot of gadgets, you need a way to store and transport them. Enter the MANCIO slim laptop backpack. It's made of tear-resistant fabric and contains several pockets so you can store your smaller gadgets and their chargers. The main laptop compartment can accommodate a laptop up to 15.6-inches. There is also a water bottle pocket, so you don't get dehydrated while you're out and about.

Promising review: "It is completely spacious for laptop, cords and additional paperwork. Very comfortable to "wear" and sling on the shoulders to carry. It doesn't slip if you are carrying it on one shoulder, which I typically do. I'm very happy with this purchase and I get a ton of "cute backpack" comments!"
$29.99 on Amazon.com

7. For the party-goer

Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth Speaker

Whether it's a pool party or a fun little get-together, everyone loves their music. So if you know someone who always wants to be in charge of the night's playlist, this Bluetooth speaker is the perfect gift. It's waterproof, offers deep bass, can deliver tons of sound without distorting and more. One charge can get you up to 24 hours of continuous use, and it can pair to any Bluetooth-enabled device within a 100-foot radius.

Promising review: "This is a perfect accessory for hanging out with friends - I easily packed it in my bag for a weekend trip to San Francisco and it was the best part of our day at Dolores Park. Setting it up on anyone's phone is really simple and the sound quality is fantastic. I'd definitely suggest this for anyone looking for a simple setup, great sound quality and easy portability."
$31.44 on Amazon.com

8. For the college kid

Instant Pot Duo

Instant Pot Duo

Living on your own isn't easy, and most people don't invest in tons of kitchen gadgets. That's why an Instant Pot is a perfect gift for anyone who has just set out on their own for the first time or who has to live in a smaller space, like a college dorm. This one gadget serves as a rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, pressure cooker, sauté pan, sous vide, warmer and yogurt maker.

Promising review: "Very versatile for us as we live on a boat and space is at a premium. As it cooks so quickly, its energy use is much lower than our previous appliances. Sturdy construction, easy to follow instructions and now we can have fresh hummus, the way we like it, all the time. For us its been a game changer!!"
$119.95 on Amazon.com

9. For mom and dad

BIHIWOIA Digital Picture Frame

BIHIWOIA Digital Picture Frame

You know what mom and dad would love this holiday season? A 10.1-inch digital photo frame that can hold up to 16GB of your most beautiful, heartwarming, funny and proud moments. Fill it with digitized images from their youths, pictures of their new grandchildren or a mix of all their favorite family gatherings. It offers Wi-Fi, has a touch screen, can be controlled with a remote and supports up to 32GB via Micro SD card.

Promising review: "I purchased the 1st one for myself. Love that it’s easy to add pictures, has timer and the colors are great. I now have purchased one for hubby, mom, dad and mother-in-law as gifts. It’s so nice to add pictures to their homes (in different states) and surprise them with new grandkids pics. Very easy to operate."
$110.49 on Amazon.com

10. For the hard worker

Neck and Back Massager Pillow

Neck and Back Massager Pillow

If you know someone who tends to work a little too hard, bless them with this gift from the holiday sale gods. This neck and back massager pillow offers a shiatsu kneading massage that can be used all over the body. It relieves sore or tight muscles and includes an optional heating element to promote improved blood circulation. The best part? It comes with an AC adapter, so you can even use it in the car during long road trips.

Promising review: "I bought this for my husband for his birthday. He is super happy. He said within a few minutes of using this his back felt so much better. I even used it on my neck and it was great. I love that it even comes with a car charger!"
$29.99 on Amazon.com

11. For the online shopper

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Do you know anyone who loves to shop online? Of course, that means they always buy exactly what they want. It also means they run the risk of porch pirates stealing all those packages! This Ring Video Doorbell records in 1080 HD so they can get a clear view of anyone who approaches their home and see exactly when packages arrive. It also has night vision, so you're covered 24/7.

Promising review: "Easy to install less than 10 minutes! Really happy with this purchase. We had another brand video doorbell, it was great but didn't give the fish eye view like the Ring. We had to purchase a wedge to get the walk way with our other video doorbell, it is not needed with the Ring."
$59.99 on Amazon.com

12. For the Apple lover

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

If you know anyone who is obsessed with Apple products but is still working on collecting everything, consider getting them these Apple AirPods Pro. They include active noise cancellation, transparency mode so they can hear both their music and the people around them and adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes music to the shape of their ear. Any Apple fan would love these AirPods as a holiday gift.

Promising review: "These are hands down better than the OG Airpods. The fit, the sound quality and the bass on these bad boys are no joke. Apple nailed ANC and transparency mode on these as well. If you're thinking about upgrading I definitely recommend it."
$179.00 on Amazon.com

13. For the lounger

High Pressure Shower Head

High Pressure Shower Head

A great way to relax is taking a nice hot shower. This high-pressure showerhead creates a rain effect anyone would love to stand under. The flexible silicone jets prevent limescale build-up, and the entire head can be adjusted so everyone in the house can enjoy it.

Promising review: "This shower head definitely increased our water pressure so much. We had two other shower heads before this one that were weak and crummy. I am surprised at how great this one is, especially for the price. Highly recommend!"
$19.99 on Amazon.com

14. For the gamer

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender

The one thing all gamers rely on is a strong internet connection. But what if the gamer in your life is constantly moving from room to room in an attempt to stay connected? It's time to get them the Wi-Fi extender that will change their life forever. This extender can boost range up to 1,200 square feet and allow up to 20 devices to connect without slowing down.

Promising review: "Does the job. Easy set up with the app. Make sure you follow directions. 1st Plug in near base. Then move it to desired outlet. Haven't had to use tech support."
$19.98 on Amazon.com

15. For the sleepyhead

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper

Some people have amazingly long days and would love to snuggle into a comfortable bed each night. This queen-size mattress pad cover is the pillow topper that will help make their nights more luxurious. It's made of 100% cotton top and down-alternative fill. It's also cool, breathable, soft and machine washable.

Promising review: "I love this mattress pad! This thing is so soft and poofy! I followed the washing and drying instructions and it held up great. I'll be buying another one for sure."
$39.95 on Amazon.com
