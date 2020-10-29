Halloween is just around the corner, which means the holiday shopping season has already begun. Companies like Best Buy, Amazon and Target are revealing Black Friday deals designed to reel in customers — and early birds can take advantage as soon as this weekend.

But Amazon is going in a slightly different direction. To stay competitive with other retailers, it’s price-matching their deals for Prime members on some of the hottest tech products. Tap or click here to see how to get more out of your Prime account.

There’s also another major event happening for Amazon this year: Alexa’s sixth birthday. And starting now through Nov. 6, the company is offering exclusive discounts on the entire family of Echo products. We’ll show you the best deals you can grab on Amazon for a limited time only.

Save big on these Amazon Echo Show bundles

The Echo Show is an all-in-one smart home hub and video-call device. It’s perfect for contacting family members, as well as checking on your front door security camera. And now, you can get it for half of what it costs normally.

But it’s not just the Echo Show that’s on sale. Right now, for just $5 more than the standalone Show device, you can get a bundle that includes a Blink Mini security camera. It’s a perfect smart home starter kit.

If you don’t need as large of an Echo Show screen, you can save $20 and get the same bundle with the 5-inch Echo Show device. You still get the same camera and functionality, but in a smaller, more compact package.

But if you want a larger screen, You can purchase the 10-inch Echo Show at its lowest price ever. The second-gen Echo Show 10 is now available for $150.

Get these Fire TV Stick products for less than ever

The Fire TV Stick is one of the easiest ways to cut the cord and start streaming from your living room. And now, you can get the new Fire TV Stick Lite for less than $20. It’s a huge saving on a powerful device that can stream in HDR with Dolby Atomos.

For a little more coin, you can get the upgraded 2020 Fire TV Stick for $12 off its usual price. The main difference between this one and the Fire TV Stick Lite? This one’s Alexa Remote can control your TV as well.

If you’re looking for the clearest-quality picture when streaming, look no further than the Fire TV Stick 4K. This one has all the same features of the 2020 Fire TV Stick like TV controls and Alexa, but gives you access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Need to upgrade your living room? Save on the Fire TV Cube

For the ultimate Fire TV experience, the Fire TV Cube is your best option. It’s Amazon’s flagship streaming device — a hands-free system that combines the Fire TV operating system with a full-fledged Echo device. Once it’s set up, you can just ask Alexa to play your favorite movies or shows without using the remote. And now, it’s $40 less than its retail price!

Get the Amazon Echo Buds and take Alexa with you on the go

If you want to get even more out of streaming your music, you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Echo Buds. Unlike Apple’s AirPods, these buds come with Alexa built right in — which gives you a host of new hands-free options even if you’re on an iPhone. And now, you can save $50 as part of Alexa’s birthday sale.

These aren’t the only deals happening on Amazon right now. To compete with early holiday deals at Best Buy, Amazon is price-matching some of its most tempting offerings.

Save $72 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones

These Sony XM4s have great sound quality along with advanced noise-reduction features and multi-device connectivity. They’ll also automatically pause your music when you start talking.

Get these Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones for just $199

Bose is one of the biggest names in audio, and these QuietComfort 35 II headphones live up to their name by providing best-in-class noise cancelation. They’re also wireless, which makes them perfect for exercise or travel.

Get $130 off these Beats Solo Pro headphones

The Beats Solo Pro are great-looking wireless headphones with active noise-canceling. And now, you can get them for more than $100 off their normal retail price. They’re the definition of a functional fashion accessory.

Save $50 on the Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds

If you’re someone who exercises frequently, the Jabra Elite Active is a great choice in earbuds. They’re lightweight, compatible with a number of virtual assistants and stacked with whopping 7.5-hour battery life. That’s not even counting the extra power you’ll get from the carrying case.

Get $100 off this gorgeous Sony ZV-1 camera

If you’re looking to upgrade from your smartphone camera to something more robust, try the Sony ZV-1. It’s compact and lightweight, includes fast autofocus, a fully articulating screen and a high-quality built-in microphone. A great option for aspiring YouTube creators.

Get $40 off the latest iPad Air

The newest iPad Air model is now on sale at Amazon for $40 off its regular retail price. This heavy-duty tablet includes new handwritten character recognition features, as well as faster performance and speedier Wi-Fi.

