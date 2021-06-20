Everyone is gearing up for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, which falls on Monday, June 21-22nd. In the weeks before the big day, Amazon leaks deals here and there to whet the appetite.

The question is, are you hungry?

We sure are, which is why we’re showing off these cool offers. So upgrade your home, make camping a little more comfortable and make your life a little easier with these 15 amazing pre-Prime Day deals you don’t want to miss.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.