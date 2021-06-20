Everyone is gearing up for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, which falls on Monday, June 21-22nd. In the weeks before the big day, Amazon leaks deals here and there to whet the appetite.
The question is, are you hungry?
We sure are, which is why we’re showing off these cool offers. So upgrade your home, make camping a little more comfortable and make your life a little easier with these 15 amazing pre-Prime Day deals you don’t want to miss.
1. Light up your world
This 2-in-1 camp lantern and phone charger is the perfect addition to any camper's gear. It can provide 50 hours of low-mode lighting and is rechargeable via solar and USB. It's waterproof and shatterproof, plus you're buying from a small business, which means if you spend at least $10 here, you get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day.
Promising review: This is one of the best purchases I have ever made for camping! Has ability to dim, hung it on the inside of the tent for great lighting. Also tried charging my phone with it, went from 8% to 80% in about one hour. Completely satisfied. Charging solar does take a while, but I live in the Southwest with plenty of sunshine. Not sure how fast it’d charge with clouds all day.
Promising review: This is one of the best purchases I have ever made for camping! Has ability to dim, hung it on the inside of the tent for great lighting. Also tried charging my phone with it, went from 8% to 80% in about one hour. Completely satisfied. Charging solar does take a while, but I live in the Southwest with plenty of sunshine. Not sure how fast it’d charge with clouds all day.
2. Share the love
Do you want a special way to show someone you're thinking of them? Try these friendship lamps. Touch your lamp and your loved one's lamp will light up at the same time. Choose from 200 colors and purchase as many additional lamps as you'd like. This is part of Amazon's small business support program. Spend at least $10 on a small business product and get a $10 Prime Day credit.
Promising review: Beautiful set of lamps and worked perfectly for my best friend & me. We’re obsessed with them. They never fail to make us happy when we see them lit up with our respective colors. Recommended 100%!
Promising review: Beautiful set of lamps and worked perfectly for my best friend & me. We’re obsessed with them. They never fail to make us happy when we see them lit up with our respective colors. Recommended 100%!
3. Save the turtles
With so many places going green, it can be hard to find disposable straws. So instead of taking a chance, pack this collapsible, reusable straw that comes with a hygienic case. Clip it onto your keyring and never be without an eco-friendly straw that's dishwasher safe and large enough for you to enjoy boba drinks. It's also part of the $10 small business deal that allows you to get a $10 Prime Day credit.
Promising review: My friend and I both love our BiggieStraws SO much! They are compact so you can bring them on the go. They are not only great for boba and smoothies but I like to drink my water out of it too. The quality is great and it’s really sturdy. Sturdier than I thought it would be! Highly recommend!
Promising review: My friend and I both love our BiggieStraws SO much! They are compact so you can bring them on the go. They are not only great for boba and smoothies but I like to drink my water out of it too. The quality is great and it’s really sturdy. Sturdier than I thought it would be! Highly recommend!
4. The perfect entryway shelf
When you get home, you just want to dump the mail and your keys on the nearest tabletop. But that looks messy, and somehow you still always end up losing your keys. So instead of dealing with the mess, get this wall organizer rack. It's the perfect mail, key and accessory holder. Spend more than $10 at this small business and earn a $10 Prime Day credit.
Promising review: I am so proud of myself for ordering the key holder. No longer are there loose keys, as well as lost keys, because all keys are organized and visible and easy to reach. The holder is well-made, beautifully crafted, and easy to install. I highly recommend the key holder to anyone who wishes to organize keys in a central location
Promising review: I am so proud of myself for ordering the key holder. No longer are there loose keys, as well as lost keys, because all keys are organized and visible and easy to reach. The holder is well-made, beautifully crafted, and easy to install. I highly recommend the key holder to anyone who wishes to organize keys in a central location
5. Stay safe out there
When you're out camping in the middle of nowhere, it's important to have a portable radio, light source and warning message option. It just so happens that this product contains all three, plus it's got a hand crank to recharge the battery. Listen to AM/FM radio, send an SOS signal or emit a siren when you need help. This is eligible for the $10 Prime Day credit. Just spend $10 on products from small businesses, claim your $10 credit via a confirmation email and enjoy the credit on Prime Day.
Promising review: I really liked this product. It gave me a lot of security during Hurricane Laura. I was ready when we lost power and was confident in my ability to keep my phone charged during the entire outage. I had other flashlights but was confident in this one's ability had I needed it.
Promising review: I really liked this product. It gave me a lot of security during Hurricane Laura. I was ready when we lost power and was confident in my ability to keep my phone charged during the entire outage. I had other flashlights but was confident in this one's ability had I needed it.
6. Charge on the go
This wireless charger supports your Qi-compatible devices. It's anti-slip, so it's perfect to keep in your car for road trips or on your office desk. Take it anywhere for quick and easy charging and turn to the LED light to see when it's ready to charge, charging or when your device is fully charged. It comes in several colors like gray, matte black, champagne, pink, rose gold and more.
Promising review: One of the most aesthetically pleasing wireless chargers I've ever seen & used. I've tried different ones and they either take too long to charge & gets hot or are bulky. This one is perfect for leaving at home, work and taking with you to travel.
Promising review: One of the most aesthetically pleasing wireless chargers I've ever seen & used. I've tried different ones and they either take too long to charge & gets hot or are bulky. This one is perfect for leaving at home, work and taking with you to travel.
7. Watch out for land sharks
Kick up your feet and let this Shark Ion Robot vacuum your floors for you. It's Wi-Fi enabled and also voice-controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant. It runs for 2 hours at a time and can cover floor-to-carpet cleaning. There are three brush types to ensure all debris is picked up and it senses stairs, walls and furniture to avoid damage.
Promising review: This is our second Shark Robot Vacuum. We really like it. We have it set up to run on a schedule at 3am in our kitchen and living room. Covers these large areas well as the dust bin proves every morning when I empty it! It does well transitioning from tile in the kitchen to hardwoods in the living room. We recently added a large area rug to the living room and it handles it well.
Promising review: This is our second Shark Robot Vacuum. We really like it. We have it set up to run on a schedule at 3am in our kitchen and living room. Covers these large areas well as the dust bin proves every morning when I empty it! It does well transitioning from tile in the kitchen to hardwoods in the living room. We recently added a large area rug to the living room and it handles it well.
8. Your new favorite straw
Campers everywhere can enjoy this life-saving water filter straw that removes bacteria and parasites from water. Sip up to 1,000 gallons of safe drinking water with a single straw. As a bonus, every LifeStraw you purchase sends a needy school child safe drinking water for the whole school year.
Promising review: This is great for good clean water. You never know when this will come in handy. I’ve used this hiking and when under water advisory before. With all the craziness going on in the world, I would definitely keep one or a few of these stocked in your emergency kit. I keep one in the car emergency kit as well as my first aid kit. Overall this is a great buy.
Promising review: This is great for good clean water. You never know when this will come in handy. I’ve used this hiking and when under water advisory before. With all the craziness going on in the world, I would definitely keep one or a few of these stocked in your emergency kit. I keep one in the car emergency kit as well as my first aid kit. Overall this is a great buy.
9. Make every day a spa day
Do you love the spa day treatment but hate spa package prices? Now you can enjoy a gorgeous facial steam session any time. This bundle includes a NanoSteamer Facial Steamer, 5-piece stainless steel skin kit in a storage pouch and a power cable. Use the steamer to open your pores, use the kit to remove blackheads and finish up with your favorite cream or serum.
Promising review: I am very impressed with the quality of this steamer. I thought it was cheap because of the price but it's really well built. The part that interlocks locks in firmly, the knob has good response and the steamer itself works extremely well. The free 5 piece tool kit included doesn't feel free[,] and what I mean by that is that there is weight to the metal. You can tell they will stand the test of time and wont bend/break on you.
Promising review: I am very impressed with the quality of this steamer. I thought it was cheap because of the price but it's really well built. The part that interlocks locks in firmly, the knob has good response and the steamer itself works extremely well. The free 5 piece tool kit included doesn't feel free[,] and what I mean by that is that there is weight to the metal. You can tell they will stand the test of time and wont bend/break on you.
10. Become the next Gordon Ramsay
If you've been learning how to cook, or are an old pro, consider this 14 piece ceramic-coated pot and pan set. They conduct heat quickly, are anti-corrosion, sturdy and work with both gas and electric stovetops. They make perfect gifts for the cooks in your life and are excellent to buy for yourself as well.
Promising review: I was very pleased with the quality and the size of the kitchen set, and it was a great deal for everything. You don't have to buy any other kitchen set. All the cooking utensils are coated [and] the non-stick pan is very easy to clean.
Promising review: I was very pleased with the quality and the size of the kitchen set, and it was a great deal for everything. You don't have to buy any other kitchen set. All the cooking utensils are coated [and] the non-stick pan is very easy to clean.
11. Chop chop!
Why buy a single cutting board when you can have five? This bamboo cutting board set comes in five different sizes and includes grooves to catch any runny juices from the fruit you're dicing or meat you're chopping. The wood won't dull your knives and is easy to clean. Use them to chop, serve as a charcuterie board and more.
Promising review: I use cutting boards every day because eating healthier means lots of fresh meat & produce, which require a lot of food prep. These cutting boards are substantial. You can feel the quality. They hold up to daily use, which means daily cleaning/sanitizing. They’re also best for the planet and reasonably priced. Since I air dry them it’s nice that they dry quickly & because they’re never put away, I’m glad they’re attractive!
Promising review: I use cutting boards every day because eating healthier means lots of fresh meat & produce, which require a lot of food prep. These cutting boards are substantial. You can feel the quality. They hold up to daily use, which means daily cleaning/sanitizing. They’re also best for the planet and reasonably priced. Since I air dry them it’s nice that they dry quickly & because they’re never put away, I’m glad they’re attractive!
12. Precise measuring
As you may already know, baking is a science. Therefore, exact measurements are required if you're going to reproduce your mom's famous recipes successfully. Use this Nicewell food scale to measure out ingredients in both the metric and U.S. Customary units so you can follow recipes no matter what units of measurement they call for.
Promising review: I had no idea what I was missing before I got this scale but it has become one of my favorite kitchen tools. I've quickly discovered that measuring by weight is so much easier and more effective than measuring spoons and cups, and I will go in search of recipes that go by weight measurements. This scale is perfect, it is sleek and easy to clean. It works great and stores easily. Great purchase!
Promising review: I had no idea what I was missing before I got this scale but it has become one of my favorite kitchen tools. I've quickly discovered that measuring by weight is so much easier and more effective than measuring spoons and cups, and I will go in search of recipes that go by weight measurements. This scale is perfect, it is sleek and easy to clean. It works great and stores easily. Great purchase!
13. Upgrade your living room
Everyone needs a good TV in their living room, and this 75-inch Smart LED TV is the perfect way to do just that. Impress your guests with movie nights centered around this TV. It can access the apps you love and stream your favorite films and TV shows. Connect it to your favorite gaming console and transport yourself to new worlds.
Promising review: So glad I made this purchase. I have waited a long time for Sony to come out with a good spec low cost tv for my bedroom. It has almost every format covered. Imax, HDL, HDR10, and Dolby Vison. This is actually my first full array TV and boy can you tell the difference from edge lit display. I'm 100% satisfied with the purchase. My next TV for my mancave will definitely be a Sony OLED. Thank You Sony.
Promising review: So glad I made this purchase. I have waited a long time for Sony to come out with a good spec low cost tv for my bedroom. It has almost every format covered. Imax, HDL, HDR10, and Dolby Vison. This is actually my first full array TV and boy can you tell the difference from edge lit display. I'm 100% satisfied with the purchase. My next TV for my mancave will definitely be a Sony OLED. Thank You Sony.
14. Protect your phone
Does your smartphone sometimes get in the way on your desk when you're trying to work? What about when you have to keep referring to your phone for a recipe? Use this adjustable phone holder for a simpler viewing experience. Extend it to be at eye level when you're at your desk, or adjust it so you can take a peek while you're cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
Promising review: Bought this for hands free interaction with a toddler, but immediately started using for streaming and other activities. Small,compact but silicone base does not slip and quality metal construction makes it stable without being too heavy. Design is very flexible allowing excellent positioning of my phone. For an inexpensive item, it has become nearly indispensable and one of my very best Amazon purchases
Promising review: Bought this for hands free interaction with a toddler, but immediately started using for streaming and other activities. Small,compact but silicone base does not slip and quality metal construction makes it stable without being too heavy. Design is very flexible allowing excellent positioning of my phone. For an inexpensive item, it has become nearly indispensable and one of my very best Amazon purchases
15. Look to the stars
Calling all astronomy lovers! This Gysker telescope is 31% off. Use the wireless remote and smartphone adapter to capture close-ups of the moon, galaxies and your favorite constellations. It comes with an adjustable tripod and carrying bag, plus a 2-year warranty and 24-hour technical support. Enjoy a 3X Barlow lens and pump up the magnification 120X.
Promising review: Good intro telescope for beginner. I’m actually an astrophysics grad student so I’ve worked with a lot of telescopes but wanted one at home just for fun observations and this gets the job done. Nothing fancy, so if you want a more professional telescope look elsewhere but this would be good for kids and people wanting to see planets or comets or stuff like that.
Promising review: Good intro telescope for beginner. I’m actually an astrophysics grad student so I’ve worked with a lot of telescopes but wanted one at home just for fun observations and this gets the job done. Nothing fancy, so if you want a more professional telescope look elsewhere but this would be good for kids and people wanting to see planets or comets or stuff like that.