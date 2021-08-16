Skip to Content
© Franz1212 | Dreamstime.com
iPad accessories way cheaper than the original Apple versions

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
August 16, 2021

Do you love your Apple products but cringe at the prices of all those accessories? You’re not alone. Thankfully, there are tons of affordable accessories on the market that deliver the same high quality at a fraction of the price.

If you took advantage of those Amazon Prime Day deals earlier this year, you’ve got yourself a gorgeous new iPad. But now you need a keyboard case, stylus pen, a great stand, a protective case and more.

You’re in luck. We’ve got 10 iPad accessories that will make your life a little easier and your iPad experience more enjoyable without breaking the bank.

1. Turn your iPad into a laptop

iPad Keyboard 8th Generation Keyboard and Keyboard Case

You use your iPad every day, whether you're working on school or work assignments or browsing the web. So it just makes sense to buy a Bluetooth keyboard. But why stop there? Grab this keyboard/iPad protector so you can make your iPad into the portable laptop you've always wanted.

Promising review: This is the best keyboard I’ve ever purchased. It has a rubber protector over the keyboard that can be removed. I find I can type faster with it on and it can be cleaned too. It’s exactly like a regular keyboard with all the buttons!! I got the mint color. I like the texture of the case. I don’t even know how to describe it!!
Buy Now
$32.99 on Amazon.com

2. Draw like a pro

Stylus Pen for iPad with Palm Rejection

Whether you're an artist or an avid note-taker, the stylus pen is a must-have. This pen offers a 1.5mm tip with high sensitivity for a more accurate signal. The palm rejection technology allows you to write naturally without worrying about accuracy, and you can turn it on or off with a simple tap of the cap button.

Promising review: This pen is so easy to use. It is very accurate. You truly feel like you are using a regular pencil, or pen etc. I have not experienced any lagging. I use the pen to color and shade. It feels so sturdy, I can’t believe how affordable it is compared to the Apple pen. I feel so lucky to have bought this. Amazing quality, I highly recommend.
Buy Now
$31.99 on Amazon.com

3. Scroll with ease

Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse

When you're using your iPad as a laptop, you might as well complete the experience with a Bluetooth mouse. This wireless mouse is simple but powerful. A single AA battery can keep it powered for up to 18 months. It's an accurate mouse at an affordable price. What's not to love?

Promising review: Great size, easy to connect. Bluetooth connection is solid, no drops so far. Love how easy it is to get to the battery compartment. Great value.
Buy Now
$24.99 on Amazon.com

4. Browse in comfort

Tablet Pillow Stand

When you're trying to relax, you can't just hold your iPad over your face. You know how that story ends. Instead, try this tablet pillow stand. It's got a nice little pocket for your smartphone and two depressions to fit your tablet into so you can choose the best viewing angle.

Promising review: Fabulous stand! Exactly what I needed when I’m on the couch or in bed. The material is great and I love the side pockets to put my phone or pen.
Buy Now
$17.99 on Amazon.com

5. Protect your iPad

JETech Case for iPad 10.2-Inch

If you're looking for a simple case to protect your iPad, you've come to the right place. Make your iPad stand out by choosing from a variety of colors that include yellow, light purple, papaya, navy and misty blue. This case includes a magnetic smart cover to sleep or wake your device and has the perfect cutouts for your charge port, speakers and camera.

Promising review: This is the second time I've bought this case. (for two different iPads). It's a great price and good quality. Definitely would buy again.
Buy Now
$12.99 on Amazon.com

6. Everyone needs a backup

Anker Nano Charger

When you're always using your iPad, it makes sense to keep one charger at home and one in your bag. You never know when it might come in handy — like if you forget to charge your device before a big presentation or when you're in class and suddenly you realize the battery is low. Don't leave it to chance, buy a backup charger.

Promising review: The quality of the charger and cable seem to be of very good quality. The ends of the cable are made well and appear to be reinforced. Fast charge works great too.
Buy Now
$29.99 on Amazon.com

7. Travel protection

SIMTOP 12.9 inches Waterproof Laptop Shoulder Messenger Bag

Speaking of using your device all the time, it makes sense to invest in a good protective bag. Carry your iPad safely to and from work or class with this bag. It's water repellent, has a practical design and it's large enough to carry your iPad accessories as well.

Promising review: Bought this for a long trip I was taking ... Worked well, easy to carry with all the rest of my stuff ... Zippered front pocket great for charging cable, and a passport and travel docs. ... Great buy.
Buy Now
$24.98 on Amazon.com

8. Connect everything

USB C HUB for iPad Pro 11

Perhaps the greatest problem iPad users have had with their gadgets is the lack of USB, HDMI, SD/Micro SD and other slots or jacks. Now, you can connect just about anything with this handy USB hub. Save your presentation to a USB and plug it into your school or work computer seamlessly, connect to a TV to show off your latest project and more.

Promising review: Works as promised. No problems so far. I strongly prefer a PC for work, but this does help make the iPad much more useful when needed.
Buy Now
$37.99 on Amazon.com

9. Never lose your accessories

Apple Pencil Case Holder

Now that you have a backup charger and Bluetooth stylus, it's time to get a neat little pencil case. Things can get lost or broken when they're sitting loose in a purse, bag or pocket. Keep everything in its place with this helpful pencil case holder that comes in your choice of rose gold or black.

Promising review: I take my iPad with me whenever I travel, but I was always knocking my iPen around. I decided to purchase this case for extended storage and travel. It works great. Lots of room for charging cords, extra tips, or whatever. I would recommend this to anyone who needs to store or travel with their iPen.
Buy Now
$9.99 on Amazon.com

10. Perfect for your office

Tablet Stand Adjustable

When you're busy working on your computer but still need your iPad as a second or third monitor, it can be a pain to have to pick up your device and set it down all the time. It's time to work smarter, not harder. Get this affordable and adjustable iPad stand so you can stand it up, charge it and use it all at once. Ease your workflow and get the most from your gadget.

Promising review: Love this little stand, especially for use in the kitchen to follow recipes. Adjusts easily.
Buy Now
$19.99 on Amazon.com
