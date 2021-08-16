iPad accessories way cheaper than the original Apple versions

Do you love your Apple products but cringe at the prices of all those accessories? You’re not alone. Thankfully, there are tons of affordable accessories on the market that deliver the same high quality at a fraction of the price.
If you took advantage of those Amazon Prime Day deals earlier this year, you’ve got yourself a gorgeous new iPad. But now you need a keyboard case, stylus pen, a great stand, a protective case and more.
You’re in luck. We’ve got 10 iPad accessories that will make your life a little easier and your iPad experience more enjoyable without breaking the bank.
1. Turn your iPad into a laptop
Promising review: This is the best keyboard I’ve ever purchased. It has a rubber protector over the keyboard that can be removed. I find I can type faster with it on and it can be cleaned too. It’s exactly like a regular keyboard with all the buttons!! I got the mint color. I like the texture of the case. I don’t even know how to describe it!!
2. Draw like a pro
Promising review: This pen is so easy to use. It is very accurate. You truly feel like you are using a regular pencil, or pen etc. I have not experienced any lagging. I use the pen to color and shade. It feels so sturdy, I can’t believe how affordable it is compared to the Apple pen. I feel so lucky to have bought this. Amazing quality, I highly recommend.
3. Scroll with ease
Promising review: Great size, easy to connect. Bluetooth connection is solid, no drops so far. Love how easy it is to get to the battery compartment. Great value.
4. Browse in comfort
Promising review: Fabulous stand! Exactly what I needed when I’m on the couch or in bed. The material is great and I love the side pockets to put my phone or pen.
5. Protect your iPad
Promising review: This is the second time I've bought this case. (for two different iPads). It's a great price and good quality. Definitely would buy again.
6. Everyone needs a backup
Promising review: The quality of the charger and cable seem to be of very good quality. The ends of the cable are made well and appear to be reinforced. Fast charge works great too.
7. Travel protection
Promising review: Bought this for a long trip I was taking ... Worked well, easy to carry with all the rest of my stuff ... Zippered front pocket great for charging cable, and a passport and travel docs. ... Great buy.
8. Connect everything
Promising review: Works as promised. No problems so far. I strongly prefer a PC for work, but this does help make the iPad much more useful when needed.
9. Never lose your accessories
Promising review: I take my iPad with me whenever I travel, but I was always knocking my iPen around. I decided to purchase this case for extended storage and travel. It works great. Lots of room for charging cords, extra tips, or whatever. I would recommend this to anyone who needs to store or travel with their iPen.
10. Perfect for your office
Promising review: Love this little stand, especially for use in the kitchen to follow recipes. Adjusts easily.