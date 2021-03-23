We’ve all heard the old saying, “Quality over quantity.” But other than big-ticket items, no one really talks about which quality products everyone should keep around the house.
It doesn’t matter if you’ve just moved into your own place or if you’ve been in your home your entire life — these products are must-haves. They’ll save you time, keep you comfortable and might even help you discover your inner interior designer.
Here’s our list of 15 things under $25 you’ll use again … and again.
1. Stay warm and comfortable
These fuzzy socks help keep your tootsies nice and warm. Wear them to bed, when you're in the great outdoors or while relaxing on the couch.
Promising review: I bought these socks for my mom and she said that [they] really keep her feet warm all day. The texture is very soft and does not change after washing. I would buy them again.
2. Say goodbye to pests
No one likes bugs around the house, but you don't need to resort to toxic chemicals and expensive treatments to keep pests out. Try the My Critter catch and release tool, which enables you to capture pests from over four feet away and relocate them outside. It's the perfect tool for the entomophobe in your life.
Promising review: I’m deathly afraid of spiders but I feel bad killing them and with the summer coming up the spiders are starting to show up more. This actually works!!! It’s really easy and does not harm the spiders at all. Comes with an attachment so that you could hang it up in a pantry or garage. Thank goodness for critter catchers!!
3. Clean up after Fido
Every pet owner's nightmare is to see the dog rush inside with muddy paws and immediately step all over the carpet. Thankfully, these BISSELL lifting pads allow you to remove stains from your carpet with ease.
Promising review: These are magical! We moved a few years ago and the previous owner had a built in stain they had hid under a couch ... We had professional carpet cleaners come twice and they couldn’t get it out. ... I bought these for pet stains but I though why not just try that stain. I assumed nothing would happen. The next day it had soaked up the stain!! I love these!!
4. Easy dinner prep
There are two safe ways to thaw frozen meat. One is to put the meat in the refrigerator a day or two before you're ready to use it and the other is to put it under cold running water. Both take quite a while to defrost your food, but the Thaw Claw has changed all that.
Promising review: I'm a stickler for properly defrosting meat after working in food service for years and this makes that process super easy and surprisingly quick! I've even convinced my father, retired rocket scientist, that this is the best way to defrost.
5. Fix anything
Moldable glue is the perfect household adhesive. Use it to repair toys, organize chargers, stop leaks and more. Just roll it around in your hand to soften it up and mold it to whatever you need.
Promising review: Sugru is so versatile and easy to use. I wish I had bought it sooner and I had to reorder two more packs after two days of fixing. It has saved me money from having to rebuy broken items (saving hundreds of dollars), and it helped restore and reinforce things that couldn't be replaced!
6. Fresh fruit, anyone?
Have you noticed how quickly fruits and vegetables go bad in the fridge? It's almost not worth buying any fresh produce in bulk...or is it? These produce storage containers help keep your food fresher longer.
Promising review: Not sure how these work but my strawberries that go bad in three days [now] last over a week! Totally worth it!
7. Bring your furniture back to life
When it's time to get your spring cleaning done, don't forget the Howard wood polish & conditioner. Don't just clean your furniture, polish that wood and condition it to stave off fading and dryness. Your kitchen table can look brand new in minutes!
Promising review: I used this on my grandma's antique dresser to get rid of some water marks, and was absolutely shocked and thrilled at the same time! Worth every penny!
8. Fast and easy meals
It's tough trying to get dinner on the table for your family after a long day's work, but what if it didn't have to take forever? Use this microwave pasta cooker that works as a pot and strainer for perfect al dente pasta in a matter of minutes.
Promising review: I love pasta but didn't love dragging out a big pot, filling it with a ton of water, watching it boil, turning it down, hoping the water wouldn't overboil all over the stove, draining it into a colander, getting a face full of steam and having all these dishes to wash later. With this gadget, it's easy pasta on the fly. It's foolproof.
9. Keep things clean
Love to bake but hate the oven cleanup? Now you can use these non-stick oven liners to keep your oven safe from all that dripping gravy, sauce and juice. Have a grill? They're also great for lining barbecues!
Promising review: These Non Stick liners are the best I have ever purchased. The fit was exactly what I needed and there are no fumes or smell when installed. So easy to clean! They truly protect your oven from all spills and reduce clean up time. I was so impressed with these items I couldn't wait to share with my friends and family.
10. Good to the last drop
Companies tend to put their products in containers that are difficult to empty. There's always an extra ounce or two at the bottom of the soap or shampoo bottle, which is both wasteful and frustrating. Thankfully, the Flip-It! was created to help solve this annoying issue.
Promising review: [I've] always hated wasting the last bit of a bottle because I wasn't patient enough to get it out ... This product works great! No more wasted product.
11. Keep food fresher longer
We all know the benefits of sealing our food to help keep it fresh, but not everyone wants to invest in bulky appliances to get the job done. The EZCO sealer and cutter is a simple handheld device that runs on batteries and can be used everywhere from the kitchen to the campsite.
Promising review: I couldn't wait to see if these really worked. As soon as I received them I went to work sealing bags of opened chip bags. They worked! No more stale chips. They have a built in magnet, so I can keep them handy on the fridge. I am really impressed with them. No waiting time, no buttons to mess with. Just slide the protective cover away to expose the roller and run it across what you want to seal. Easy!
12. Never fight with your charger again
We've all tried to blindly reach over the side of the bed to plug in our phones, only to miss the outlet again and again until we lose patience and finally have to turn on the lights. The SnapPower GuideLight offers a nightlight to make plugging in devices a cinch.
Promising review: This outlet cover is perfect! It was super easy to install...under 1 minute. The night light gives off a good amount of light and keeps the outlets available. I'm going to buy more of these to place them throughout my house.
13. Perfect makeup every time
Vanity mirror lights are perfect for bedrooms with poor lighting. Apply these LED strips along your vanity mirrors, bathroom mirror or even along the bottom of your kitchen cabinets. Just plug them in and you're all set.
Promising review: So amazing I love it and pictures do not do it justice! It lights up my whole room! Easy install! Just stunning! It’s going to be so much better doing my makeup with it!
14. DIY kitchen design
Every home makeover show makes a point to include a tiled backsplash in the kitchen. If you're interested in adding this attractive look to your home, try one of these colorful designs. Just cut them to the appropriate size and adhere them to your freshly cleaned wall.
Promising review: I am very pleased with how the back splash turned out! I was a bit nervous when I started adhering the pieces to the wall, but once I got the process going, it was very easy. It gave my kitchen a very nice facelift. Great product!
15. Get rid of clutter
Floating shelves are the perfect addition to any room. These are simple to install and can hold anything from bedroom clutter to bathroom items. Save drawer and counter space, or try using a few in the kitchen to hold your extra spices.
Promising review: I used them to organize some smaller bathroom products above my sink for extra storage. They hold well and haven't tried to come off the wall despite being full.
