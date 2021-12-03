Non-tech gifts for the person who has everything

Do you have someone on your list who is known for being impossible to buy for? We all know at least one person who buys exactly what they want when they want it, leaving us scrambling to find something they don’t already own.
Or you have that person on your list who is, shall we say, picky.
Well, you can say goodbye to all those basic fallbacks like gift cards and cash. Check out our list of 10 non-tech gift ideas that say, “I was thinking of you and knew this would be perfect.” Happy shopping!
1. For the night owl
The more comfortable you are, the better your sleep, right? A nice new pair of sheets makes an excellent gift. These sheets are breathable and get softer with every wash. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Choose between white, classic blue, grey, linen, rust or pure flax.
Promising review: "Really like the feel of these sheets. They [are] ample size so I'm not fighting with my husband for half of the top sheet and I'm able to tuck them under with no issue. Linen color is beautiful. The fitted sheet is also big, fits my Temperpedic mattress with plenty in reserve. Very happy."
2. For the person who works from home
You can never be too careful with your private information, so when you're ready to throw out expired credit cards or junk mail that includes your full name, address and more, turn to this cross-cut paper shredder. It can shred up to eight sheets of paper at a time and has a section to shred credit cards, too. The bin holds 4.1 gallons of shredded paper and is easy to access and empty. Everyone should have one at home.
Promising review: "The shredder does exactly what it says it will do and if you jam it, it's probably your own fault. This is great for destroying mail or personal information in moderation. This product would not work for politicians attempting to hide unscrupulous campaign finance histories."
3. For the aspiring chef
This pasta machine helps you roll out dough in the perfect thickness. It's so much easier than doing the job by hand. Just use the knob to choose between nine settings to roll out the dough between 0.3 to 2.6mm. It also has two width options to create square or rectangular dough. The best part? The parts are dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "With this pasta machine you can make great pasta. Application is easy. Great value for money. Simple condition. The package arrived quickly and was neatly packaged. I am glad I purchased this pasta maker."
4. For the collector
When you've got tons of jewelry, sometimes a jewelry box just isn't enough — especially if your recipient has a collection of watches, cuff links and rings. This valet drawer fits right into a dresser drawer for quick and easy access, plus it keeps the dresser top clutter-free. That's what we call a win-win.
Promising review: "I love the combination of watch box and valet in one. I really like the color and it's classy design. It is a classy way to organize all the items I carry on a daily basis, and house my watch collection. Excellent item!"
5. For the hard worker
Do you know someone who works in conditions that require steel-toe boots? Boots aren't cheap, particularly those with special features. Take advantage of this great price on Timberland PRO 6" steel-toed boots. They are available in brown, black or wheat.
Promising review: "These boots are worn every day and are the only boots that will do. The auto mechanic's shop has a cement floor so arch support is important. They are comfortable, fit well, and wear nicely. I buy a new pair every year for the last few years. Never found anything else that is better."
6. For the planner
When a calendar isn't enough, this handy 2022 diary is the perfect alternative. Each page is dated so your recipient can clearly see what his or her schedule looks like, no matter how busy it is. The pages are resistant to ink bleeding, which means each entry will look just as fresh as the day they wrote it.
Promising review: "We love this Daily Diary. We use it as a datebook for our Gospel Singing Trio. It works great. We're able to keep all the date in it as well as our love offerings and expenditures. We've bought one every year. We wouldn't have anything else. Great product. Highly recommend.
7. For the traveler
Know someone who's always on the road? This blanket-pillow combo is the perfect way to stay comfy in the car or on a flight. It's easy to pack up, too. This micro plush blanket can be folded into a pillow or opened up to 60" x 43".
Promising review: "I researched many travel blankets before purchasing this one and I'm so glad I did! The material is thick enough and cozy without being bulky - just perfect for travel. Can't wait to use on my upcoming trip. Will also be ideal for my son to use in the car on road trips."
8. For the sort-techie
Tired of all that bedside table clutter? Need a little more space on your work desk? Turn to this dimmable nightstand lamp. It features three lighting colors to choose from and includes two USB ports so you can charge your phone, smart watch, tablets and more.
Promising review: "Love this bedside lamp. It's sturdier than I expected. The touch portion of the lamp is very responsive and also extends up the arm holding the light, not just the base. The shade is off decent quality and the color is consistent throughout. Very pleased for the cost."
9. For the golfer
When the weather isn't ideal for a game of golf, turn to this Phigolf game simulator. It comes with a swing stick to add an extra element of realism that analyzes your swings. The golf lover on your list can use it to practice at home or just to pass the time when it's raining or snowing out. They can even rope in the kids.
Promising review: "Have improved my swing more in one week then with 2 months of going to a golf pro weekly. You have to understand how to read the data but once you get that down this is the most fun way to practice all parts of your golf swing."
