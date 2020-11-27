Looking for a fun little gift to stuff stockings with? Believe it or not, some of the best presents are small and affordable surprises your loved ones won’t see coming.

In fact, you can start shopping for the perfect stocking stuffers right now with Amazon’s Black Friday deals. Tap or click here to see some of our favorite early Black Friday picks for under $50.

Whether you’re hunting for stocking-stuffers or have lots of small gifts to buy for several people, you can find something for everyone this year without breaking the bank.

RFID readers can scan your cards and steal your personal data. This sturdy leather wallet protects your cards and blocks RFID signals thanks to its dense material.

Promising review: “The product is exactly as described and looks just like it does in the photos. The stitching and leather seem very sturdy and I don’t expect that opinion to change as the wallet gets more use.”

Your phone is probably the most germ-filled item in your pocket, so why not sanitize it with powerful UV light to kill any traces of virus or bacteria you may have picked up. This Qi charger and sanitizer from Samsung will also charge your devices while they’re cleaned.

Promising review: “Works as described. I think my phone is sanitized, and it’s great that it’s charged up, too. Much cheaper than the Phonesoap 3!”

External battery packs are a must-have gift for gadget lovers. This T-Core Power Bank is one of the smallest and lightest batteries ever and is perfect for stowing in your backpack, bag or pocket.

Promising review: “I love this mighty little charger. Super light! It’s ideal when traveling/sightseeing and charges both my iPhone and Android. Great investment!”

How often do you lose your keys? If you had a Tile device, you could easily track them down using the Tile app. This Keysmart Pro Key Holder gives you the benefits of a Tile tracker with a bottle opener and LED flashlight as bonuses. It’s a handy multitool for everyday life.

Promising review: “Great idea. Nice to have keys with a tile device built-in. Feels far less bulky than it looks and the built-in flashlight is good enough to find a lock in the dark or your way out of a room in total darkness.”

If you thought the last keyring was useful, this inCharge 3-in-1 charging cable keychain might give it a run for its money. Attached to the keyring is one of the smallest charging cables you can buy with Lightning, MicroUSB and USB-C plugs built into one device.

Promising review: “These are the handiest little cords EVER. Mirco, lightning, and USC-B all in one! While I don’t use it as my main cord because it’s so small, I keep it on my keychain and. it has come in handy more times than I can count.”

Phone mounts are an accessory that everyone should have in their car. Mounts keep your phone in your field of vision when driving, so it’s easier to follow map directions. These air vent clips include magnetic attachments that ensure your phone won’t fall off.

Promising review: “I love the fact they CLIP onto your vent instead of having to adhere to a surface. Strong magnet, holds my Galaxy S7 in Speck case without slipping.”

Have a loved one who enjoys sketching or woodwork? This mini vacuum is perfect for picking up dust and small shavings from crafts.

Promising review: “Absolutely love this!! My family never sees the crumbs they leave behind and now they won’t ever get a chance! Emptying it is a breeze as well. Love it!!!”

The Fire TV Stick is one of the easiest ways to cut the cord and start streaming from your living room. And now, you can get the new Fire TV Stick Lite for less than $20. It’s a huge saving on a powerful device that can stream in HDR with Dolby Atomos.

Promising review: “Works like a charm! Setup was a breeze. Be patient while it checks for updates. Got Prime video, Netflix, Hulu all up and running.”

“The Mandalorian” is the hit Star Wars show we never knew we needed, and this ergonomic phone grip includes an adorable picture of The Child, or “Baby Yoda,” as fans affectionately call him. Just attach this grip to the back of your phone and you can prop it up the next time you stream Mandalorian at your desk.

Promising review: “It’s so cute and I had no problems with adhesion! It also has a very nice glossy like finish that I wasn’t expecting but was pleased about.”

This doozy of a power adapter charges a phone or tablet 30% faster than normal chargers. This is the kind of gadget you or your loved ones will use all the time.

Promising review: “I saw this drop and had to get one. It looks almost exactly like the iconic Apple 5w unit included in the box with every iPhone for the last 8 years…except this one kicks butt!”

Want to keep your hands warm without sacrificing the use of your smartphone? These grip-enhanced touchscreen gloves give you the best of both worlds.

Promising review: “The gloves are very warm, probably the warmest touch screen gloves I have ever worn. They are not very thick. The slim design keeps the warmth and comfort in but allows for a stylish look. The small grippers on the palms (similar to hospital socks) keep your device secure.”

Amazon’s Echo Flex is a plug-in smart wireless speaker that you can put all around the house. It’s an affordable way to add Alexa to every room, and it works perfectly with the voice assistant’s new intercom feature.

Promising review: “Adds Alexa to areas where it wasn’t before via a very small footprint device. It lacks sound fidelity due to its size, but if you know that going on, and don’t plan on this to be your primary music source, then you’re good.”

If you have trouble waking up to your alarm in the morning, this wheeled alarm clock might be the perfect way to fight your sleepiness. When it goes off, the alarm clock will race around and blast sounds until you catch it and shut it down.

Promising review: “This is the most amazing alarm clock ever! I have had trouble for years waking up on time, but not anymore more with this alarm clock. You can’t help but jump out of bed because of the alien sounds and runaway movements of this clock

Frothed milk is a luxurious way to enhance any coffee or warm beverage. This rechargeable handheld milk frother will give you the power of a Starbucks barista without having to work at a coffee shop.

Promising review: “I don’t know how I haven’t owned a frother till now. It’s amazing. Quick. Easy. Easy to clean. Highly recommend.”

New cars tend to come with all kinds of smart features like Bluetooth audio and phone call capabilities. For those of us with older models, this Anker Roav Smartcharge can help you get your phone calls and music into your car speakers while charging up to two devices.

Promising review: “With this device, I feel like my car got a tech refresh, it’s that streamlined and convenient!”

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.