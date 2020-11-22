For many years now, people have had to develop clever strategies to get their hands on the best Black Friday deals. Things went from lining up in front of their favorite retailer early Friday morning to ending Thanksgiving dinner early and hitting stores Thursday afternoon.

Thankfully, you don’t have to go through all that this year. Amazon is starting Black Friday a week early and the deals last all week long. Tap or click here to see our favorite tech gifts you can buy this holiday season.

Don’t know where to begin? No worries. We’ve prepared a list of some of the coolest Black Friday deals that you can score right now. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your shopping list.

1. An ergonomic insulated bottle

If you like outdoor adventures, an insulated water bottle is the best way to keep your drinks at a consistent temperature. This stainless steel bottle from S’well has an ergonomic non-slip grip and keeps cold drinks cold for 36 hours. Hot drinks stay warm for up to 18 hours.

2. An oil diffuser that keeps your home smelling fresh

Essential oils can add wonderful scents and relaxation to your home environment. This diffuser from Asakuki can take up to 300ml of essential oils and comes with ambient LED color lighting to help set the mood.

3. Create your own soda at home with the SodaStream Fizzi

Why buy soda from the store when you can make your own delicious sparkling beverages at home? The SodaStream Fizzi comes with everything you need to create handcrafted drinks, and you can buy more flavor syrups to create your own unique combinations.

4. The Fire TV Cube is the ultimate Alexa device

For the ultimate Fire TV experience, the Fire TV Cube is your best option. It’s Amazon’s flagship streaming device — a hands-free system that combines the Fire TV operating system with a full-fledged Echo device. Once it’s set up, you can ask Alexa to play your favorite movies or shows without using the remote.

5. Take better selfies with this ring light kit

Ring lights provide smooth, even lighting that can bring out your best side when taking selfies or making recordings and video calls. It’s also a great option for skincare routines and putting on makeup.

6. Get last year’s Echo Dot model for less

Alexa makes life more convenient, and the Echo Dot is the most affordable way to get her in your home. With an Echo Dot installed, you can check the weather, get answers to math questions and turn on the lights. The third-generation model seen here is now on sale for 25% off!

7. A smart meat thermometer that’s perfect for cooking

Want a smart way to keep track of what’s cooking? This waterproof digital meat thermometer lets you instantly check the meats you’re cooking for safe temperatures and comes with a motion sensor, so it turns on automatically.

8. Smart light bulbs that work with Alexa

Philips Hue bulbs are a smart home upgrade you can’t ignore, thanks to their energy-saving efficiency and clarity. You can adjust the brightness on your phone or set ambient light scenes that you can use repeatedly. The bulbs are also LED, which means they’ll last you for years.

9. A smart way to charge your favorite devices

Don’t rely on a basic power strip to charge all of your gadgets at once. Instead, try this multi-charger from RAVPower. It can charge up to four devices and comes with USB-A and USB-C ports for new and old gadgets.

10. A massive discount on a premium TV

Samsung makes some of the best screens, and this QLED set is both brilliant and energy-efficient. The individual pixels are powered by small LED lights that give you richer colors and deeper blacks. And now, you can bring this state-of-the-art TV into your home for $700 less than the retail price.

11. These affordable wireless earbuds are noise-cancelling

You don’t have to break the bank to get a decent pair of wireless earbuds. These buds from TaoTronics are fully wireless and rechargeable and come equipped with real noise-canceling features. It’s a great gift for music lovers for under $50.

12. A big deal on brand-name headphones

Bose is one of the most famous names in audio, and you can pick up one of its most popular noise-canceling headphones for $40 less than the retail price. They’re comfortable, stylish and work wirelessly with your phone or laptop.

13. An easy-to-install security camera for your door

Ring makes several security camera options for smart home users, and the Peephole Cam is one of the easiest to set up. No drilling is required, and you don’t even need to hook it up with wires. Better yet, it’s less than $100 for a full-fledged security system you can check on your phone.

14. 5 great movies for one low price

The Jurassic Park series broke new ground when it debuted in theaters nearly three decades ago. This special edition Blu-Ray pack comes with every movie in the series so far — including the original that started it all. You also get free digital copies of all the films you can watch on your phone or computer.

15. Cozy pants to keep you warm this winter

Nothing beats sleeping in late in comfortable PJs on a cold winter day. These pajama pants come in a range of colors and are made of insulating polar fleece fabric that keeps your body warm.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.