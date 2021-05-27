15 things under $20 you’ll want to add to your cart right now

This summer is a great time to upgrade things around the house.

Worried about the cost? Don’t be. There are tons of gadgets and gizmos designed to be both functional and affordable. But with so many items on the market, it can be difficult to find what’s right for your home.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Here are 15 attractive, helpful and outright cool things you can buy for less than $20.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.