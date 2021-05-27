15 things under $20 you’ll want to add to your cart right now

This summer is a great time to upgrade things around the house.
Worried about the cost? Don’t be. There are tons of gadgets and gizmos designed to be both functional and affordable. But with so many items on the market, it can be difficult to find what’s right for your home.
Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Here are 15 attractive, helpful and outright cool things you can buy for less than $20.
1. No more neck pain
Tired of your laptop getting too warm? Keep it cool with this adjustable laptop stand. It can support up to 13 pounds, offers an ergonomic design and comes with a case to make it easier to take outside the house. It's perfect for studying students and can be used to create a more comfortable office environment.
Promising review: It works perfectly! Puts my Mac exactly in the best position with my external monitor. Very sturdy and I do not have to worry about my laptop falling, even when I adjust the height of my desk. Very Very well made, [a] quality product.
Promising review: It works perfectly! Puts my Mac exactly in the best position with my external monitor. Very sturdy and I do not have to worry about my laptop falling, even when I adjust the height of my desk. Very Very well made, [a] quality product.
2. Have a little fun
Are you ready to make your home office feel a little more "homey?" Try this fun little LED USB clock fan. It displays the time with soft blades and its flexible neck can be adjusted to show you the time from anywhere in the room.
Promising review: Everyone who sees me use my little clock fan wants to get one! It works so well and is perfect for anyone who works in an office that is warm. Definitely in the top 10 of the best purchases I have made on Amazon! Would be great for college students, too!
Promising review: Everyone who sees me use my little clock fan wants to get one! It works so well and is perfect for anyone who works in an office that is warm. Definitely in the top 10 of the best purchases I have made on Amazon! Would be great for college students, too!
3. Every home should have this
Even if you're not the handiest of people, you should still invest in a good set of tools. You never know when a ratchet wrench or power drill adapter might come in handy. Why wait until you need it? For less than $20, this set is a steal.
Promising review: My granddaughter bought this for her grandfather for his birthday. He loved it and said it's going to make things so much easier to have just one tool that fits all those sizes in both metric and SAE rather than to have to go digging around in his tool box for the different size sockets.
Promising review: My granddaughter bought this for her grandfather for his birthday. He loved it and said it's going to make things so much easier to have just one tool that fits all those sizes in both metric and SAE rather than to have to go digging around in his tool box for the different size sockets.
4. Adult silly putty
When you're not playing with this fun gel, use it to clean the vents in your car, between keys on your keyboard and collect the grime from your remote controls. Not only is this the perfect way to dust nooks and crannies, but it's also eco-friendly and can be used over and over.
Promising review: Product made cleaning my dash and instrument panel in my cars and trucks very easy. Was thick enough to not fall apart when squished into crevices full of dust and crumb particles. Size was sufficient for all my vehicles. Easy to rinse off and use again. Have even use[d] for easy cleanup of computer keyboards and laptops. Would purchase again.
Promising review: Product made cleaning my dash and instrument panel in my cars and trucks very easy. Was thick enough to not fall apart when squished into crevices full of dust and crumb particles. Size was sufficient for all my vehicles. Easy to rinse off and use again. Have even use[d] for easy cleanup of computer keyboards and laptops. Would purchase again.
5. It's time to get smart
Are you tired of your kids leaving the lights on around the house? Do you want to come home to a well-lit living room at the end of the day? Try this smart light switch to control the lighting in your office, kitchen, bedrooms, hallways, garage or living room.
Promising review: I bought this one to replace an existing programmable (GE) switch for our outdoor lights. I ... ended up installing it myself. ... It's so easy with the Kasa app and this was my main motivation for the purchase. ... We have other TP Link devices in the house so this was an additional device in the app I already have. Thanks!
Promising review: I bought this one to replace an existing programmable (GE) switch for our outdoor lights. I ... ended up installing it myself. ... It's so easy with the Kasa app and this was my main motivation for the purchase. ... We have other TP Link devices in the house so this was an additional device in the app I already have. Thanks!
6. Maximize closet space
Are you tired of wrinkling your clothes every time you have to pack them into your closet? Turn to the Wonder Hanger Max to free up space and keep your clothes from scrunching together. Use it to prepare outfits, manage ties or even hold bags of toys, shoes and other items.
Promising review: [I] just put them in my closet and absolutely love the space they save. Can still see each item and pull them off with it collapsed. So far so good! Ordering 2 more packs today!
Promising review: [I] just put them in my closet and absolutely love the space they save. Can still see each item and pull them off with it collapsed. So far so good! Ordering 2 more packs today!
7. Never be without music again
Are you tired of fumbling with your phone when you're trying to drive and listen to music at the same time? Ready for higher quality music? Turn to this LCD Bluetooth FM transmitter with a 1.44-inch screen. Simply plug it into a port on your car and plug in your phone or mp3 player for clear sounds. It works great, whether you're taking a call or listening to your favorite song.
Promising review: Using it as a part of a Bluetooth rig for an old Sony radio that has absolutely amazing sound, paired with this amazing device its one of everyone's favorite pastimes at my house. Ingenious design, easy to place and maneuver, felt it was so good I purchased another for my friend...
Promising review: Using it as a part of a Bluetooth rig for an old Sony radio that has absolutely amazing sound, paired with this amazing device its one of everyone's favorite pastimes at my house. Ingenious design, easy to place and maneuver, felt it was so good I purchased another for my friend...
8. For the home chef
Sometimes dinner can't wait for a spotless kitchen, and you're stuck rearranging everything in your sink to make room for a bulky strainer. But with this little gadget, you'll never have to worry about space again. Simply attach it to your pot, strain out the water then get back to cooking.
Promising review: This is the best gadget ever. ... It was always a hassle digging out the big colander to drain things from my pots, but no more. This nifty little gadget easily clips onto the edge of the pan (any size) and quickly and easily drains the liquid. The clean up is so much quicker than with using a large colander. My kids were so impressed they have all asked for one!
Promising review: This is the best gadget ever. ... It was always a hassle digging out the big colander to drain things from my pots, but no more. This nifty little gadget easily clips onto the edge of the pan (any size) and quickly and easily drains the liquid. The clean up is so much quicker than with using a large colander. My kids were so impressed they have all asked for one!
9. Time for a nap
Don't you hate when you're trying to take a nap but all you can hear are the kids playing in the house or the dog barking out back? Try this portable white noise machine to drive away distractions and encourage a more comfortable rest.
Promising review: Best thing [I've] ever bought for night time and nap time for the kids! It works great and the sounds are so soothing. I leave it on [from] 8pm until 8am every day and I have not had a problem with it at all. There is a timer if you want to set it, which is also nice. I give this product 5 stars!!!!
Promising review: Best thing [I've] ever bought for night time and nap time for the kids! It works great and the sounds are so soothing. I leave it on [from] 8pm until 8am every day and I have not had a problem with it at all. There is a timer if you want to set it, which is also nice. I give this product 5 stars!!!!
10. Perfect for any space
This Himalayan salt lamp includes a 15-watt bulb for a warm amber light. Place it on the coffee table, nightstand, office desk or your child's bedside table. The warm glow will calm your worries away.
Promising review: I love this salt lamp! It cleans the air [and] I can keep it on through the night. I have one in my master room, kids room and family room downstairs. This salt lamp is very soothing and calming, especially after a long day of work. ... It is inexpensive, non toxic and creates ambiance in the home...
Promising review: I love this salt lamp! It cleans the air [and] I can keep it on through the night. I have one in my master room, kids room and family room downstairs. This salt lamp is very soothing and calming, especially after a long day of work. ... It is inexpensive, non toxic and creates ambiance in the home...
11. Keep things tidy
Sometimes we can get a little carried away with all the office supplies we keep on our desks. The best solution? An organizer with an adjustable pen holder. Store your pens, pencils, scissors, paper clips, sticky notes or even your phone in this cool little desktop caddy.
Promising review: This is a really nice desk organizer. I like the bamboo look on mine, and the trays are all adjustable and magnetic. I've been on an organizing kick lately, and I'm really pleased with how this has reduced the clutter on my desk.
Promising review: This is a really nice desk organizer. I like the bamboo look on mine, and the trays are all adjustable and magnetic. I've been on an organizing kick lately, and I'm really pleased with how this has reduced the clutter on my desk.
12. Create a fun look
Want to bring a little color into your home? Line the underside of your kitchen cupboards, set a string along the edge of your TV or computer monitor, or stick these LED color-changing lights along the edge of your mirror. The possibilities are endless.
Promising review: These are GREAT. They are bright and can be dimmed by the remote. They were easy to put up and seem like they will stay. I liked them so much I bought 3 for each of the kids! Great company with a great product
Promising review: These are GREAT. They are bright and can be dimmed by the remote. They were easy to put up and seem like they will stay. I liked them so much I bought 3 for each of the kids! Great company with a great product
13. Be prepared
It doesn't matter if you're a master camper or a novice — everyone who spends any time outdoors should be prepared with this tool kit. It's small, easy to carry and can come in handy when you least expect it. Don't be caught without your tools. Order your kit today.
Promising review: I love this product and how durable it is. It's super easy to use. ... It's perfect for camping. ... It was nice because I didn't have to worry about losing [any] tools since most of the ones I needed were all in this [one kit].
Promising review: I love this product and how durable it is. It's super easy to use. ... It's perfect for camping. ... It was nice because I didn't have to worry about losing [any] tools since most of the ones I needed were all in this [one kit].
14. Perfect cook every time
When you're grilling or making dinner, it can be difficult to tell when meat is perfectly cooked. You don't want to serve undercooked meat, but you also don't want to serve a dried-out husk. The solution? This handy dandy meat thermometer.
Promising review: Very impressed. I didn't do any real scientific calibration but I did take my temperature with a medical thermometer and then this one just to see. I was surprised they matched exactly. It also seemed to be within a degree of 210 when my water started to boil. It detects the temp within a few seconds, has a hold feature and a bright backlight. It also comes with a convenient cardboard storage box and an extra battery. I am extremely pleased and I highly recommend.
Promising review: Very impressed. I didn't do any real scientific calibration but I did take my temperature with a medical thermometer and then this one just to see. I was surprised they matched exactly. It also seemed to be within a degree of 210 when my water started to boil. It detects the temp within a few seconds, has a hold feature and a bright backlight. It also comes with a convenient cardboard storage box and an extra battery. I am extremely pleased and I highly recommend.
15. Upgrade the bathroom
Are you tired of your kids leaving the cap off the toothpaste? Does it bother you when someone else's toothbrush touches yours? Try this toothbrush holder. Not only does it store your toothbrush in its own section, but it also dispenses toothpaste. Save counter space and keep your toothbrush clean with this multifunctional holder.
Promising review: This is a great product to clean up counter space and keep things organized. I hung mine high and out of reach [of] the kids. ... [I]t works perfect for us. It was super easy to hang. Such a simple piece that is easy to clean and keeps the bathroom organized. Exactly what I needed!
Promising review: This is a great product to clean up counter space and keep things organized. I hung mine high and out of reach [of] the kids. ... [I]t works perfect for us. It was super easy to hang. Such a simple piece that is easy to clean and keeps the bathroom organized. Exactly what I needed!