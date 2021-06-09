Summer essentials: 15 home gadgets under $25 on Amazon

This summer is the perfect time to invest in home gadgets. Get some smart tech, upgrade your office setup, improve your TV viewing experience and get the most from your essential oils.
Worried about the cost? Don’t be. You can get all the cool gadgets you need to improve your office, kitchen, living room, bathroom and even your garden, all for less than $25.
Wondering which products are the best buys? We picked some great tech, so here are 15 home gadgets under $25 for you to choose from.
1. Power up
Do your family members have trouble charging all their devices? Cords go missing, Sally took Johnny's charger, you left yours at work, and your backup is nowhere to be found. The solution? One charging station everyone can connect to. Charge your tablets, phones and other USB-compatible gadgets in one place without all those sloppy cords tangled together..
Promising review: I received this today and immediately plugged in 1 iPad, 1 leapfrog device using mini-usb and 1 cell phone using usb-c. All charged at the same time, and FAST! I am very happy with this. I also love that you can decide which panels to attach, so the fatter devices will still fit. With all of the cell phones, tablets and game devices around the house, this is a wonderful product!
2. Enjoy some bubbly
When you're throwing a party and the good times are flowing, this handy electric wine opener is invaluable. No one has to pass around an old-fashioned manual wine opener anymore. Simply reach for this electric version that promises wine in 6 seconds.
Promising review: Works great. My wife and I have had this new opener for nearly a year and have not had any problems with it. We like to leave it plugged in all the time and having it sitting on top of our wine refrigerator (which also has blue LED lights inside). The blue glowing lights compliment each other and look cool. We enjoyed this opener so much, we purchased another one for a friend as a birthday gift.
3. Never lose a screw again
Are you ready to upgrade your home? When you're installing new shelving, putting together furniture or setting up your new tech, it's easy to misplace or lose loose nuts, bolts, nails and screws. But with a little help from this magnetic wristband, losing small pieces becomes a thing of the past.
Promising review: This magnetic wristband is also amazing for sewing! Perfect for my little clips and needles! My husband also used it to do some of his woodworking and loved how convenient it was for nails and screws! I definitely recommend this magnetic wristband to pretty much anybody because it has several uses!
4. Keep it hot
Don't you hate it when you brew yourself a nice hot cup of joe, but by the time you reach for it, your tasty drink is cold? Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. This Mr. Coffee mug warmer is all you need. Place your mug on this portable warmer to keep your beverages nice and hot till the last drop.
Promising review: I bought this to keep my tea warm I figured I could use it on the cup but actually decided to try it on the pot I have a small 24oz pot and I sip on tea all day and it stays quite hot to where I have to let it cool a bit before I can drink it[.]
5. Get healthy in style
One of the best ways to track your weight gain or loss is with a handy scale, but not just any scale. This Letsfit digital scale is made of tempered glass, features a backlit digital display, is slim for easy storage and tracks your weight gain or loss.
Promising review: This scale is exactly what I was looking for. It has great weight accuracy, and I love the black sleek design. A must for me was the anti-skid pads, and these do not disappoint. It’s very thin, and comes with batteries to immediately get you started out of the box. It also has a unit converter which is pretty cool!
6. Enjoy a calming fragrance
When you're constantly running around or stressing about work and responsibilities, it's nice to take a break now and then. But what's a break if there isn't anything soothing about it? That's where this essential oil diffuser comes in. Enjoy a scheduled release of calming, energizing or plain pleasant aromas from this Bluetooth-enabled fragrance diffuser.
Promising review: This is the first time I’ve really liked an air freshener product. The Bluetooth capability provides for custom settings, giving just the right amount of scent as needed. The aromatherapy scents are better than you will find with other companies with similar products.
7. Get tech savvy
When you're ready to get smart plugs, turn to Kasa. These smart plugs work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant so that you can power your appliances on or off from anywhere. Connect them to your smartphone with the case app and set schedules, use a timer or countdown schedule and trust that your appliances, tools and gadgets will bend to your will.
Promising review: This is very easy to setup and make your home smart. I'm very bad and lazy in switching off lights so this smart plug really help me. It was easy to set up and manage. The build quality is very good. It is sturdy and certainly doesn't feel flimsy or cheap. Size is small and doesn't cover another plug. Works well with Alexa too.
8. Green thumb?
When you're always busy in the garden, you know good tools are definite time savers. Whether you're just getting interested in gardening or you're a green thumb veteran, these pruning shears will come in handy. They have a safety lock to help keep the blades sharp and clean when you're not using them, and you get one straight, one serrated and one curved blade to handle any garden project.
Promising review: These 3 garden tools are just want I wanted. Easy to open packaging. They are very sharp and easy to use. The lock on each one works well and is easy to engage and disengage. I used them within minutes and was delighted with how well they cut.
9. Watch all your favorites
Does your spare bedroom need better access to your streaming services? Maybe you have a BnB and it could really use some more entertainment tech. Wherever you use it, this Roku Express is perfect for streaming all your favorite TV shows and movies. This compact Roku is great for vacations, trailers, tiny homes, guest bedrooms, kid's rooms and even the living room.
Promising review: I bought this for my second television and it is much faster than the Roku stick I have in the other television. For the price, you can't beat it! Extremely easy to set up and use. No complaints. I'm going to replace my Roku stick with this device.
10. Never go hungry again
Do you often miss breakfast because you just don't have the time to prepare anything? Well, thanks to technology, you can enjoy a breakfast sandwich every morning. Just throw all the ingredients into this Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker, turn it on, and continue getting ready to head out. By the time you're ready to leave, your sandwich is ready to be consumed. Wrap it up and enjoy it on your way to work or at your desk. Perfect, right?
Promising review: I’m in the middle of eating the first sandwich I made with this and had to tell you all that it’s great! I have ADHD so simply toasting an English muffin while cooking and egg usually ends up with something overcooking so I never make my own breakfast sandwiches anymore. This ... is a game changer. It was super easy to use and I washed it before I used it and that was easy too. I put on a timer for 5 minutes and it came out perfectly. If you follow the very clear directions it’s foolproof.
11. More is better
Why have one or two smart plugs when you can have an entire smart power strip? This Gosund smart power strip is the answer to your smart home problems. If you're always leaving lamps on, forgetting to turn off the coffee maker or enjoy coming home to a well-lit house, try this smart power strip. Control what turns on and off with your smartphone and enjoy the safety of the built-in surge protector and overload protection.
Promising review: This Smart Strip was a great buy, no doubt. The app is well designed and it was a breeze to set up and get connected. I was able to link this to Google Assistant in no time. I love the time scheduler feature. I built a nice wooden desk and mounted this strip under the desk for [a clutter-free look].
12. Nice and clean
Dish drying cloths are convenient ways to dry your hand wash dishes, but you have to wash them now and then to avoid mold and unpleasant odors. That's why you should invest in this foldable stainless steel wire drying rack instead. Open it up, let everything drip dry — including the rack — then fold it up and put it away for next time.
Promising review: This is one of the best purchase I bought recently. We moved to a condo with a double sink and little counter space, I needed a dish rack for pots and pans and small items that need a quick wash and this is exactly what I needed. Bonus it's nice looking.
13. Organize your desk
When you have a lot of tech, an unfortunate side effect is you also wind up with a lot of power or charging cords. Keep track of which wire belongs to what device with these handy cable clips. Give each cord its own spot and keep your desk or side table clutter-free.
Promising review: These make a nice difference for cluttered countertops, desks, bedside tables & the car. USB & phone charging cables are now out of the way but not fallen behind the furniture. I use the different configurations of cable holders & diameters to match what is needed for the area. The 16-pc bag was more than I need so far but [I] know they'll come in handy. Total happiness for OCD nerds!
14. Small wonders
Summer can be brutal — especially when you're stuck in a stuffy office with a strict dress code. When you can't get away with wearing flip flops and shorts in the office, this clip-on table fan is a small miracle. Keep cool with this 2-speed fan. Its blades move quietly while delivering cool air in your direction, and you can clip it to the edge of your desk, cubicle, side table and more.
Promising review: I like that it clips onto my desk. I use it after my daily walk and whenever I feel overheated. I did a lot of research to find the best desk fan for me and I am happy with my decision to buy this one. It's easy to position it exactly how you need it and reposition it as needed as well. I like the two speeds. It is not loud enough to bother my cubicle neighbors so that is great as well.
