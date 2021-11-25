Start your shopping now! 15 best Black Friday deals already live

The holidays are upon us and that means eggnog, carolers, and of course, a super long shopping list. The good news is you don’t have to wait in line overnight to grab Black Friday deals.
More retailers are making these wonderful deals available early. And you don’t even have to leave the comfort of home to get some of them.
If you are looking for the perfect gift or even some fancy new tech for yourself, now is the time to buy. From headphones to smart plugs, here are 15 Black Friday deals available now.
1. Make all your outlets smart
Say goodbye to the clapper and hello to smart plugs that make light switches obsolete. Instead of buying them individually, save big by buying four at once and making all your light switches voice-activated.
Promising review: "These little smart plugs are incredibly easy to pair and use. I lost the remote for my electronic fireplace and it’s controlled with a physical switch. I’m now able to ask Alexa to control it along with my lamps."
2. Upgrade your TV
While Roku's and Apple TV's are great, there is something to be said for having fewer wires and fewer products. With the Amazon Fire TV, you don't need to buy another streaming device. It's a great way to cut the cord and save a little money.
Promising review: "Set up was a breeze after waiting for an update to download and install. If you're familiar with any of the Fire TV Sticks or other Amazon devices, everything here is familiar. I'm neck-deep in the Amazon environment from Recast to Fire Sticks so this was an easy choice to take a flyer on. And yes, Recast works on this TV"
3. Ditch your computer's camera
It's no secret that the webcam on your laptop is terrible. And your PC might not have a webcam at all. Upgrade your Zoom calls with this high-powered webcam and come back to remote-working in style.
Promising review: "This is a great webcam. Absolutely simple to set up and captures bright, vivid crisp video with exceptional detail . It does brighten the images brighter than the actual light in the room, but the end result looks great."
4. Great way to sanitize
If you're worried about germs and touching surfaces, this touchless mist sanitizer is the perfect solution. You can get a spritz of hand sanitizer without having to touch a bottle. This genius device sprays sanitizer onto your hands by just hovering over it. This would make an excellent gift for everyone, but especially for teachers and people in your life who work in public.
Promising review: "I am officially obsessed with this stuff. This is the 3rd device I have purchased as a gift now and my one friend needed extra assistance in getting it set up, so I emailed snappy screen and in 10 MINUTES they called my friend directly and helped get her device set up for the first time."
5. Save on your electricity bill
The winter months can bring us our highest electricity bills depending on which part of the country you live in. But what if you could cut that bill without any extra work? That's what the Google Nest Thermostat strives to do. Set this smart thermostat up and watch it adjust to your routines and save you money monthly.
Promising review: "Our house was built in 2003 and still has the original furnace. The Google compatibility test stated we were good to go. I pre-ordered the Nest and received it 2 days after it launched. I was so excited to get rid of our ancient thermostat. I installed it the same day! The Google Home app was really easy to use and walks you step by step through the install."
6. Let Alexa entertain you
If you haven't gotten on the Amazon Alexa train, now is absolutely the time. From music to games to the weather, Amazon Alexa will transform your day.
Promising review: "I tell Alexia to play ocean sounds when I go to bed at night and sleep soundly until morning. I wouldn't want to be without it. I plan to get another one for my husband's Nursing Home room to help him sleep. I especially like Thunder Storms at night."
7. Clean Everything
If you have dogs or kids, floor cleaning can be a nightmare. Renting expensive machines can be costly and a pain, so why not avoid the extra hassle and get a functional vacuum cleaner that does it all. The Bissell Crosswave does just that and without breaking the bank.
Promising review: "Excellent idea. Worked fantastic on my polished floors. Built well. Well engineered. Was very happy for two months (about 15 hours of use over 60 days.)"
8. A small computer with big power
Computers used to be expensive, and then somebody invented the Chromebook. Get the power of a computer without the price tag of the past. This model is small and flexible, making it great for students and those constantly on the go.
Promising review: "It is a very affordable device. I was looking for a laptop stable, fast and cheap. I got to this and the fact that the manufacturer sells it as a 2 in 1 Chromebook got up the points for making my decision."
9. Join the Instant Craze
If you are a fan of the slow cooker and haven't bought an Instant Pot yet, you are missing out. With hundreds of thousands of recipes and hacks online for Instant Pot's, there are endless uses and great food to look forward too. It also makes an excellent Christmas gift.
Promising review: "A beautiful upgrade! I also own the Duo Evo Plus, which is fantastic. There is an added feature for a reminder for natural pressure release, and also 5 favorites that can be programmed. Otherwise, the machine is very much like the DEP."
10. Bring the movie theater to you
COVID-19 ended movie theater visits for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't have superior audio quality right in your living room. Bump up your viewing experience with this inexpensive soundbar that is well worth the investment.
Promising review: "Wow, amazing sounds and awesome features. I went to Best Buy and listened to all of the speakers. This one sounded by far the best and fullest (in sound bars)."
11. Make coffee old school
Coffee pots are great, but you can't go wrong with an electronic kettle to get clean hot water in under a minute. This has a sleek design and will elevate your cup of tea or pour-over coffee just in time for the cold winter months.
Promising review: "It’s super cute! Looks like stove top kettle but it’s electronic. Big plus for me. So I don’t need to run to kitchen to turn off my stove when I hear the screaming of my stove top kettle;) Came in good packaging."
12. Cheat on your Fitbit
Everyone wants a Fitbit or Apple Watch, but the price tag can be hard to swallow. Instead, opt for this fitness tracker with Alexa built-in, giving you the convenience of a fitness tracker without the massive hit to your wallet.
Promising review: " absolutely great watch for it's $35 price. It doesn't impact my phone battery despite being connected the whole day and it lasts for about a week without needing a charge. I can't make the 10-15 days advertised with all the features I have activated but it charges within an hour. Oh and the watch face options are awesome - you can go minimalist or get all the data."
13. Skip the spa
The holidays are a perfect time for some self-care. But don't throw big money away for a day at the spa. Instead, get this portable massage gun and relax in style.
Promising review: "I would recommend this massage gun to anyone looking for an affordable and easy solution to muscle aches and pain. I have a Renpho Scale and I love their products! When the massage gun arrived it came in a nice zipper carry case and it has five different attachments heads for whatever kind of massage I want and a USB-C charging cable. "
14. Music to our ears
Wireless headphones are a must for everyone, so if you have a friend who's late to the earbud party, this could be the perfect gift. These earbuds provide superior sound and noise-cancellation at the same time.
Promising review: "These are TOP NOTCH earbuds. Bose has really done it this time. Superb noise cancelation, deep rich sound, and totally comfortable fit."
15. When you need a gift for dad
If you have a bearded friend, this is the perfect way to tell him to clean it up. Soften up the toughest strands with this grooming and trimming kit for all your lumberjack friends. Your father will love it!
Promising review: "I got this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend. He was a bit skeptical at first, but loves it!! After about a month of using the products, someone mentioned to him that his beard looked longer and thicker. Great product! How great!"
