People complain about Black Friday kicking off earlier each year, but Amazon’s latest effort might be the most brazen attempt yet.

For 2020, Amazon is starting Black Friday a week early — and the deals are set to last all week long. Tap or click here to see our favorite tech gifts you can buy this holiday season.

To help you get started, we’ve picked our favorite Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of now. If you’re ready to save on tech, toys and apparel for your friends and loved ones, jump on these bargains before they disappear!

The new Echo Dot is the best way to experience Alexa

Alexa makes life more convenient, and the Echo Dot is the most affordable way to get her in your home. The latest Echo Dot features an all-new design that captures sound better from every direction. You can check the weather, get answers to math questions and turn on the lights all with the sound of your voice.

A great game console that doesn’t put your privacy at risk

Nintendo Switch has been the top-selling console of 2020, and it was notably chosen as one of Mozilla’s top gifts that protect your privacy this year. The device features strong parental controls to help parents restrict the data the console can access, and it can be played in either handheld mode or full HD on your TV screen.

A better way to charge your phone wirelessly

Want to charge your phone wirelessly while docking it? This Anker wireless charging pad is Qi-Certified and compatible with the latest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy gadgets that are Qi-enabled. Just rest your phone on the charging pad and it will juice up in no time. It’s also angled perfectly for video chats.

Convert every plug in your house into a smart plug

Ever wish you had a remote for your entire house? App-controlled smart plugs can make your dream a high-tech reality. These smart plugs from Kasa are an affordable way to turn your home into a smart home. They also work with both Alexa and Google Home Assistant.

Bring Baby Yoda into your home this season

“The Mandalorian” has been a smash hit for Disney+, but its real breakout star is none other than The Child — better known as Baby Yoda. This adorable electronic toy features animated expressions and sounds that will warm its way into your heart. He can even raise his arm and “use The Force” if you pat his head three times.

Get all your favorite streaming apps in one place with the Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best ways to turn your living room into a streaming home theater. You’ll get all of the most popular streaming networks plus a full-fledged Alexa remote that can play your favorite shows by voice. It’s a powerful little gadget that’s easy to set up and start using.

Step into your day with these cozy slippers for the house or yard

If you’re looking to replace or upgrade your slippers, these slip-proof cozy slippers with rubber soles are perfect for both indoors and outdoors. They’re padded for comfort and lined with faux fur that will keep your feet warm on cold mornings.

A super comfortable winter sweater

What’s better than a cozy, cashmere sweater you can wear all winter? This comfortable hoodie from Alpine Cashmere is made of silky-soft material and is lightweight enough to layer with your other winter clothes. A great gift for the special lady in your life.

Create delicious meals in minutes with the Instant Pot

We love the Instant Pot here at Komando.com. It’s one of our favorite kitchen accessories from last holiday season and the reason we’ve been eating so well during the pandemic. It’s perfect for stews, meats, rice and yogurt, and there’s an entire range of accessories that let you do even more with it.

Tap or click here to see some of our top kitchen gadget picks.

Will it blend? With Blendtec it can!

Blendtec’s blenders went viral years ago thanks to the “Will it Blend?” series on YouTube. Nowadays, the company still makes fantastic kitchen appliances like this Blendtec Classic 575 model. Create delicious smoothies, salsas and batters for the family with less mess and better textures thanks to the device’s patented blades.

Cook delicious smoked meats all year round

Smoked meats are delicious any time of the year, but not everyone has a proper smoker in their home. This electric smoker from Masterbuilt includes three smoking racks and works perfectly with ribs, ham and more.

This drill set from DeWalt is great for home repairs

If you’re spending more time at home, it makes sense to have a repair kit for those quick fixes that pop up here and there. This DeWalt cordless drill combo kit gives you all the power you need in one affordable package. You’ll get a drill driver, an impact driver and a battery charger in a durable and convenient carrying case.

Rekindle your love for reading with this digital reader from Amazon

Catching up on your reading has never been so easy. This Amazon Kindle is one of the thinnest and lightest models yet and comes with a durable design and a 167 PPI glare-free display that reads like real paper even when you’re outside in bright sunshine.

Freshen your living space with this premium air filter

Viruses, bacteria and other particles can easily circulate through the air in your home. If your air is clean, it can reduce the chances of inhaling something nasty. This Samsung Smart Cube air purifier works to clear dust, pollen and animal dander while leaving your home smelling great.

A backpack that actually looks cool when you wear it

A good travel backpack should be able to stow all your stuff without making you look bulky. That’s why this Stadium II backpack from Adidas is a perfect companion for your outdoor excursions. It’s water-resistant and comes with Adidas’ durable Ripstop fabric to protect it against scuffs and tears.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.