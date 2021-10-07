15 Amazon best-sellers you should grab before they sell out

Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If not, you should get a move on. People are flocking to Amazon’s early sales, and all of the online retailer’s best-sellers are going fast.
Amazon won’t be able to keep all of its popular gadgets in stock until the end of the year, so you’d better get wish lists from friends and family now.
Don’t want to get left behind but also unsure where to start? Take a look at these 15 best-sellers from your favorite online shopping outlet.
1. Get the best sleep
Are you tired of disruptive sounds keeping you awake at night? This white noise machine is the perfect solution. Choose between 31 sounds ranging from white noise to rain or even lullabies. It can help adults get through the night or serve as a soothing tool when it's time to put the baby to bed. The compact size makes it easy to pack on trips, and the wood grain finish can blend with just about every décor.
Promising review: "I have had several white [noise] machines, but this one is the best! There are so many options, it was hard to [choose] from. The sound quality is great. The looping is perfect with no cutting off in the middle of a storm like some machines. Definitely worth the money!"
Promising review: "I have had several white [noise] machines, but this one is the best! There are so many options, it was hard to [choose] from. The sound quality is great. The looping is perfect with no cutting off in the middle of a storm like some machines. Definitely worth the money!"
2. Recharge after a long day
When you're at work or in class, it can be a hassle to plug and unplug your phone from a charger constantly. Instead, invest in this wireless charger and power adapter. Place your QI-friendly smartphone on the pad when you don't need it, and pick it up when you do. It may seem like only a minor difference, but once you go wireless, you'll never go back.
Promising review: "I got this charger because my new phone has support for wireless charging. It is now hard for me to go back to plugging my phone in, you can just put one of these wherever it is convenient for you and they work great! The charging speed is comparable to wired charging as well!"
Promising review: "I got this charger because my new phone has support for wireless charging. It is now hard for me to go back to plugging my phone in, you can just put one of these wherever it is convenient for you and they work great! The charging speed is comparable to wired charging as well!"
3. Make stronger connections
Tired of your Wi-Fi not quite reaching every room in your home? How about a spotty connection? It's time to upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6 router. Wi-Fi 6 allows your devices to reach faster speeds and enjoy a less congested network than the previous generations. That means you can connect more devices without sacrificing quality. Go ahead, treat yourself to a better Wi-Fi experience.
Promising review: "Works great with all my Apple devices. Must use their app to set up but it’s pretty clear and overall user friendly. This unit will take your providers worn out router and once hooked up into a screaming fast Wi-Fi internet access point. This thing is fast…real fast compared to the throttle the Wi-Fi your provider gives you. They do it on purpose, trust me. ... you will love it!!"
Promising review: "Works great with all my Apple devices. Must use their app to set up but it’s pretty clear and overall user friendly. This unit will take your providers worn out router and once hooked up into a screaming fast Wi-Fi internet access point. This thing is fast…real fast compared to the throttle the Wi-Fi your provider gives you. They do it on purpose, trust me. ... you will love it!!"
4. Brighten someone's day
If your home isn't well-lit, you'll look like you're working from a cave in all those video calls. This selfie ring light is the perfect poor lighting workaround. It comes with dual lamps and a camera or phone holder, so no matter what device you're using, you'll get fantastic lighting every time.
Promising review: "Love being able to adjust the brightness and warmth/cold hue of each light separately. The lights reflected on my glasses so I propped up the base on a couple of shoe boxes. The resulting down-lighting got rid of my second chin as an unintended benefit!"
Promising review: "Love being able to adjust the brightness and warmth/cold hue of each light separately. The lights reflected on my glasses so I propped up the base on a couple of shoe boxes. The resulting down-lighting got rid of my second chin as an unintended benefit!"
5. Now's your chance
Apple gadgets don't always go on sale, so if you've been eyeing the Apple AirPods Pro lately, now's the best time to go for it. This set features active noise cancellation and transparency mode, so you can choose between listening to your surroundings or shutting it all out. They are also sweat and water-resistant, perfect for daily workouts.
Promising review: "Sound isolation and water resistance are my favorite features! Was super blown away by how it silences a lot of the noise around me until transparency mode is active!"
Promising review: "Sound isolation and water resistance are my favorite features! Was super blown away by how it silences a lot of the noise around me until transparency mode is active!"
6. It's time to adapt
Everything has Bluetooth these days. Well, everything except your old laptop or PC. With this Bluetooth 5.0 dongle, you can have Bluetooth on your older devices. Now you can use Bluetooth earbuds, keyboards, mice and more. Just think of all the possibilities!
Promising review: "Simply the best Bluetooth 5.0 adapter on the market. It's tiny and works flawlessly with Windows 10, Logitech mx3 and Apple AirPods. Better yet, I noticed it's actually Bluetooth 5.1(see picture) even they only advertise it as 5.0. Great deal!"
Promising review: "Simply the best Bluetooth 5.0 adapter on the market. It's tiny and works flawlessly with Windows 10, Logitech mx3 and Apple AirPods. Better yet, I noticed it's actually Bluetooth 5.1(see picture) even they only advertise it as 5.0. Great deal!"
7. Go hands free
If you drive around a lot, you may want to invest in this hands-free phone mount for your car. Mount it to your dashboard, windshield or air vent so you can see your GPS clearly without using your hands. This device is beneficial for Uber or Lyft drivers, people who just moved to a new town, or road warriors who like to take trips out of town.
Promising review: "Fits a full size phone with large case and sticks to dash unbelievably well. I have owned at lease 20 plus phone holders and this one surprised me how well it works. The only thing I found wrong was the release button is too short, in my opinion, but other than that I would recommend this one."
Promising review: "Fits a full size phone with large case and sticks to dash unbelievably well. I have owned at lease 20 plus phone holders and this one surprised me how well it works. The only thing I found wrong was the release button is too short, in my opinion, but other than that I would recommend this one."
8. Type from anywhere
Sometimes typing at your desk can make your muscles feel a little stiff. With this wireless keyboard, you can relax in your recliner or stand up at a counter without skipping a beat. This is also ideal for those times when you want to use a full-size keyboard for your tablet. It has a 6-month battery life and is rechargeable. It also comes with a 2-year warranty.
Promising review: "Love this keyboard!!! Super quiet and comfortable. I transitioned to work from home and needed a keyboard that wasn’t so “clicky” when typing on conference calls. This one is it! It’s super slim and easy to use. The Bluetooth works great too! Long battery life. I’ve had it for several months and haven’t had to change the battery. I would highly recommend this."
Promising review: "Love this keyboard!!! Super quiet and comfortable. I transitioned to work from home and needed a keyboard that wasn’t so “clicky” when typing on conference calls. This one is it! It’s super slim and easy to use. The Bluetooth works great too! Long battery life. I’ve had it for several months and haven’t had to change the battery. I would highly recommend this."
9. Loosen up
Massages are excellent ways to wind down, but no one has the cash to visit a massage parlor every day. That's where these leg massagers come in. Not only do they massage your feet and calves, but they also apply heat to help loosen up your muscles. Choose between five modes, three intensities and two heat levels.
Promising review: "I suffer from numbness in my toes and this is the perfect way to get my circulation going. I love the added option for heat to really wake up my legs. It’s also perfect for recovery post workout. The wraps are plenty large enough that I have also used it on my quads if you don’t want to get the longer version."
Promising review: "I suffer from numbness in my toes and this is the perfect way to get my circulation going. I love the added option for heat to really wake up my legs. It’s also perfect for recovery post workout. The wraps are plenty large enough that I have also used it on my quads if you don’t want to get the longer version."
10. For the artist in your life
The Huion Kamvas Pro 16 offers full HD resolution on a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen. The 1000:1 contrast ratio reveals shadow details clearly and sharply. It also shows true-to-life colors with a 120% sRGB, meaning your art can be super detailed and hyper-realistic. The battery-free pen looks and feels like an actual pencil and is not only accurate but also highly responsive with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and a plus or minus 60-degree tilt recognition.
Promising review: "This is my first graphic drawing tablet and I am not disappointed one bit. This was the best decision to make for myself and my freelance art career. The speed in which I can complete a sketch has shortened exponentially. ... The screen size is perfect, if I had something any bigger, it would feel too uncomfortable to hold in my lap. ...The price of this product is totally worth it."
Promising review: "This is my first graphic drawing tablet and I am not disappointed one bit. This was the best decision to make for myself and my freelance art career. The speed in which I can complete a sketch has shortened exponentially. ... The screen size is perfect, if I had something any bigger, it would feel too uncomfortable to hold in my lap. ...The price of this product is totally worth it."
11. Never lose your keys again
Do you have a forgetful partner or child? How about parents? Best friend? Let's face it, everyone has someone in their lives who would benefit from this Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker. Stick it to keys, wallets, pet collars, the back of a smartphone or even luggage. Once they have this SmartTag, they never have to worry about lost items again.
Promising review: "Mom has dementia and I purchased this to track her movements. One day when I came home from work, [I found] she had wandered off. This device tracked her to a nearby hospital. When I called they were amazed that I found her as mom didn't know where she lives or anything at all. The nurse told me he was buying Samsung trackers for himself. Thank you Samsung, your device is a blessing."
Promising review: "Mom has dementia and I purchased this to track her movements. One day when I came home from work, [I found] she had wandered off. This device tracked her to a nearby hospital. When I called they were amazed that I found her as mom didn't know where she lives or anything at all. The nurse told me he was buying Samsung trackers for himself. Thank you Samsung, your device is a blessing."
12. Keep an eye on your health
Do you need to keep an eye on your pulse? This simple pulse monitor is easy to use and reliably checks your pulse strength. It works for children and adults, has six display modes and comes with a lanyard, so you never have to worry about losing it. It runs on two AAA batteries and is perfect for medical use, exercise and more.
Promising review: "I have COPD and and am finally able to start reducing the amount of time I have to spend on the oxygen concentrator. Your product give me a great sense of security since I can wear it neck and monitor my stats at any given time. It seems to be very accurate and easy to use. Thank you for your product."
Promising review: "I have COPD and and am finally able to start reducing the amount of time I have to spend on the oxygen concentrator. Your product give me a great sense of security since I can wear it neck and monitor my stats at any given time. It seems to be very accurate and easy to use. Thank you for your product."
13. The pain reliever we could all use
When you have muscle pain, turn to the AUVON TENS EMS unit. It can relieve pain, condition your muscles and serve as a muscle massager to relax tension. It has independent dual channels, so you can deliver a blissful massage to your shoulder while relieving pain from your calves at the same time. The battery allows up to 10 hours of continuous usage, and the unit has 24 pre-programmed modes to choose from.
Promising review: "I was skeptical if this was actually an EMS vs just a fancy name for a TENS unit. But I have to say, out of the many varieties of settings there are definitely both tens settings and EMS settings. This unit has helped to provide effective relief to my piriformis syndrome."
Promising review: "I was skeptical if this was actually an EMS vs just a fancy name for a TENS unit. But I have to say, out of the many varieties of settings there are definitely both tens settings and EMS settings. This unit has helped to provide effective relief to my piriformis syndrome."
14. Practice your digital handwriting
Love taking notes but hate wasting paper? That's why you got a tablet or laptop, right? But maybe you'd like the ability to draw graphs and charts, sign e-documents or doodle. That's where this stylus pen comes in. It's compatible with Apple products newer than 2018 and features a 1.5mm tip for precision writing or drawing. It promises up to 20 hours of continuous use and automatically goes into Sleep Mode if left idle for five minutes.
Promising review: "The pencil is sleek and works great with my iPad Pro. ... I love the shape of it also. The pencil is great to not have to touch my screen and very easy to hold while taking notes in my digital planner. The accuracy is also good when drawing in procreate."
Promising review: "The pencil is sleek and works great with my iPad Pro. ... I love the shape of it also. The pencil is great to not have to touch my screen and very easy to hold while taking notes in my digital planner. The accuracy is also good when drawing in procreate."