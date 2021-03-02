14 useful things under $15 worth reviewers love

The pandemic has caused financial turmoil worldwide, and we need to be more careful about how we spend our money.

You don’t need to break the bank to get great deals on products to help you get through these tough times. Tap or click here for products that make your $20 go a long way.

Spending time at home means more cleaning and organizing. We’ve put together a list of products to help you in those areas and more for under $15. Check out these finds:

1. Mind Reader Adjustable Laptop Desk

This laptop table has eight angle options to lock your portable workstation in place. The Mind Reader Adjustable Laptop Desk works with your laptop, tablet, books or sketchpad. The cushioned bottom makes it comfortable to prop the table on your legs while you work. When you’re done, fold up the table and carry it around via the built-in handle.

Promising review: “I use it with my iPad Pro attached to my Magic Keyboard & it is PERFECT for what I need. When I need to un-attach the iPad from the keyboard to use with my Apple Pencil, the different positions put it at a perfect angle for me to get it done.”

2. HBN Outdoor Indoor Wireless Remote Control Outlet

The HBN Outdoor Indoor Wireless Remote Control Outlet lets you control everything from your decor to indoor appliances. Connect your holiday lights, air conditioner, heater, audio system, charging devices and more to this outlet and turn them on or off via remote control. Weatherproof construction means you don’t have to worry when it rains.

Promising review: “I needed something to be able to flip the outdoor lights I hung on and off without plugging and unplugging from the wall and found this product, and needed weather resistance for outdoor use and took a chance! Installation was as easy as plugging it in and connecting to remote which is easier than connecting a Bluetooth device.”

3. Tessan Multi-Plug Outlet Extender

We are using more devices than ever before at home, between zoom meetings, work, virtual get-togethers and online retail therapy. The Tessan Multi-Plug Outlet Extender has four AC outlets and three USB ports for all your charging needs. The outlets have enough space between them for multiple power adapters.

Promising review: “I needed a multi-plug for an outlet behind a nightstand. I need to plug in a table lamp, as well as a CPAP machine, and now a humidifier. Perfect space as this plug is flat enough to allow plenty of space behind the nightstand, where the cords can be plugged in on the top, front, and left/right sides.”

4. Ipely Universal Car Headrest Hanger

When venturing out for supplies, it helps to have more space for your essentials. The Ipely Universal Car Headrest Hanger attaches to your car’s headrest supports and gives you two hangers to use as you wish. Use it for groceries, clothes, umbrellas, handbags, water bottles, toys and more. Keep your car’s floor tidy and hang up to 18 pounds of stuff from each hook.

Promising review: “I really love this. Turns to front, side or back easily. I use to hang my purse on the front of the passenger seat while driving. If I have a passenger I just turn it & hang it on the backside of the seat.”

5. Homedics White Noise Sound Machine

It’s no surprise that people are having trouble sleeping during the pandemic. The Homedics White Noise Sound Machine can help you relax when you have too much on your mind. Choose from four sounds to drift off to slumberland: white noise, summer night, ocean waves and rain. Set the machine to turn off automatically at 15, 30 or 45 minutes. Thanks to its compact size, you can travel with this sleep helper or fit it in a diaper bag.

Promising review: “This is perfect for travel! It’s battery-operated and has different sounds and volume control. I also use it as a white noise machine for outside my office door and it affords me great privacy. This is excellent.”

6. Auxiwa Clip-on Selfie Ring Light

Any photographer knows that lighting is essential, but the average selfie fanatic can also take advantage of this. The Auxiwa Clip-on Selfie Ring Light attaches to your smartphone, creating your very own tiny photo studio. The soft light highlights your features and brings out your glow. This ring light is rechargeable and used 36 LEDs with three brightness levels. You can even use it to shoot videos in the dark.

Promising review: “Love the rechargeable feature! The light is perfect, especially since there are three options! I use it on and off every day for photos and lighting when I do my makeup. Charged it once and it hasn’t needed another charge for about a week now.”

7. Pzoz Cable Clips (3-pack)

Get a handle on all your cords with this desktop cable manager. Stick the Pzoz Cable Clip to the top or side of your desk and you can snake up to 11 cords through it. Try it out with your headphones, chargers, USB cables, power cords, ethernet cords, HDMI cables, audio cords and more. The sticky pad adheres to virtually any surface. Simply open the clamp, run your cords through the bottom half, and click it closed. Comes in a pack of three.

Promising review: “It keeps cords handy. When you unplug, plug does not end up on floor. When you need the plug it is there.”

8. Over The Door Closet Valet

Want to expand your closet space without knocking down walls? The Over The Door Closet Valet holds up to 35 pounds and gives you 38 inches of hanging space, including the sidebars. No tools or drilling are required; simply hang it over the door. Adjust the width to fit from 17- 24 inches.

Promising review: “This was one of the best purchases I made for my closet. I had limited hanging space but this has plenty of hanging space on it. It feels like I have another closet.”

9. Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes (210-pack)

How many different screens are you staring at every day? Think smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops and televisions. You can’t just grab any old cloth to wipe them down, which can damage the surface. These Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes are safe to use on all types of LCD lenses. They’ll even work on your camera lenses and glasses. The wipes contain a mild alcohol solution that’s safe for treated surfaces. You get 210 wipes per pack.

Promising review: “They work great and the box has so many of them. I use them every day on my glasses sunglasses and cell phone and I have still not run out. Great size to keep in your glasses case or car, the individual packets are the size of a wet wipe.”

10. Alazco Bag Clips (12-pack)

Twist ties can only do so much to keep your food fresh. These Alazco Bag Clips lock and seal bags of bread, rice, nuts, beans, dried fruit and frozen food. Plastic teeth cinch and squeeze the bag and hold on tight. Rubber grips make it easy to squeeze or release the clip. You get a dozen per order.

Promising review: “I can’t stand the little plastic thing on bread bags or other bags that use them. My youngest son had these and I think they are wonderful. It keeps the bread bag closed without tearing it. My bread is so much fresher with these.”

11. Jelly Comb Electronic Accessories Organizer

How many old cables do you have put away around the house? They seem never to be there when you need them most. The Jelly Comb Electronic Accessories Organizer keeps them all in one place. There’s also room for your phone, chargers, SD cards and smaller tablets. The case is durable and waterproof, making it great for travel.

Promising review: “I use it as an organizer bag for my backpack so my bag is not full of random cables, flash drives, etc. I use it as a central place to keep all my charger cables, data cables, flash drives that I carry so I know where they are at all times.”

12. Seropy Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack

If you’re spending more time at home, the dishes can pile up. The Seropy Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack can support up to 70 pounds of dishes and cookware. You can use it to drip-dry your cookware or as a vegetable colander. Stainless steel construction makes this rack food grade, dishwasher safe, and oil resistant. When you are finished, simply roll it up and put it away.

Promising review: “Brilliant idea! It is a sturdy item that stores away in a small area. We have a small kitchen and this provides much needed additional space to set items or dry them.”

13. Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Few things in life offer greater pleasure than a warm cup of coffee. And if it goes cold, it’s the total opposite. The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer keeps your mug of coffee (or tea and cocoa) hot and ready. Check the light indicator to know when things are heated up. It’s easy to clean and take along with you to the office.

Promising review: “Not only did it keep my drinks at the perfect temperature but I felt like such an innovator using it to keep my dinner hot as I pulled an all nighter in the library.”

14. Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter

Getting new stuff is great, but your excitement can often be hampered by frustrating packaging. The Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter lets you safely unbox your latest acquisitions. Leave the scissors and knives in the drawer and break out this purpose-made tool. The cutter also works for coupons, art projects and more. Ceramic blades last longer than steel and don’t rust.

Promising review: “I never thought I needed something like this, but then saw a YTr talking about it. I purchased it thinking I’ll give it a try. This opens any box easily. I used to use a razor blade or scissors. This is so much faster and safer. No sharp edges, but opens any box.”

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.