Shopping picks: Cozy up with 13 of our fall favorites

October marks the beginning of fall, which means leaves are changing colors, days are shorter and the weather is perfect for roasting marshmallows around a bonfire.
Not quite ready for all the fun fall festivities? We’re here to help. We’ve got everything from tech to decorations to usher in the coolest months of the year.
While you look through our list, don’t forget to set a few items aside as Christmas gifts. Are you ready? Here are 13 of our must-have fall favorites.
1. Fall scents
The great thing about fall is we all get to experience different traditions. One fall tradition is to implement pumpkins in our decorations, snacks, drinks and even aromas. This Yankee candle stands at 6.6-inches tall with a 4-inch diameter. It is 100% recyclable and spreads spiced pumpkin aromas throughout your home, such as clove, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar.
Promising review: "This candle doesn’t disappoint. It has a very pleasant fragrance that reminds me of holiday cooking, like pumpkin pies, apple pies, etc. It’s been a staple in my candle collection for years and I use it throughout the different seasons."
2. Snuggle up with a loved one
This Eddie Bauer Sherpa throw is reversible and comes in a variety of colors, including Edgewood Red, Cabin Plaid Black, Cabin Plaid Red, Edgewood Khaki, Horizon Bay and Union Bay Green. These throws feature a faux shearling trim, are lightweight and measure 60-inches x 50-inches — just enough for a couple to snuggle together.
Promising review: "At first I thought this blanket was going to be too light weight when I first felt it and put it over my legs. But let me tell you, this thing is WARM! I often have to take it off of me to cool off!! Super soft lining even after washing!"
3. Limited edition fall flavors
Is it really fall if you don't have any Starbucks pumpkin spice? This limited edition box offers 32 K cup pods for your brewing pleasure. It is suggested you add a splash of cream and a bit of sugar to "awaken deliciously familiar flavors."
Promising review: "This coffee is delicious. Usually, I’m not a fan of Starbucks because it tastes bitter to me. HOWEVER, these flavored kcups are great, not bitter at all. Flavors are subtle with nice variety and reasonable prices. This is my second order."
4. Outdoor fall fun
Now that the hot summer months are behind us, we can all enjoy an evening in the yard with this AuKing mini projector. It is compatible with laptops, smartphones, gaming systems, speakers, USB drives and more. Watch your favorite film, share a movie night with the kids or entertain your neighbors with holiday classics.
Promising review: "Super love this projector. We got it to have some fun movie nights In weekends. My children love it too. The picture is clear. Even with our exterior light on, this picture is still very vibrant. It is also good for outdoor party. I think you should have an equally great experience with this product."
5. Get into the spirit
One of the best ways to show you're ready to usher in fall is to hang a lovely yellow and orange wreath on your door. This wreath features orange daisies, wildflowers and autumn leaves. It is 20-inches and looks gorgeous in front windows, on walls, above the fireplace or even on barn doors. But be warned, it is intended for indoor use and if you choose to display it outdoors, make sure it is safe from rain and snow.
Promising review: "I love my wreath. It's perfect for my front door. I love the vibrant fall colors. It arrived in a smaller box than I had anticipated. After opening it, I carefully spread each flower to it's perfect shape. Will definitely purchase again."
6. Build your bonfire
One of the best fall traditions anyone can enjoy is time around a warm fire. If you love looking up at the stars while relaxing and roasting marshmallows, this is the pit for you. It comes with a mesh lid to keep burning embers from spreading and a heat-resistant bowl with holes to let ash escape. It also comes with a grate, poker and waterproof cover for cooking, building up the fire and protecting your pit from the elements.
Promising review: "So easy to assemble. It’s sturdy, a value for your money, versatile and just cute. I’ve spent many a relaxing evening with a book, by the toasty fire, or roasting marshmallows with the kids for s’mores."
7. Keep the party going
As your fall parties stretch into the night, you'll need some illumination. But these tiki torches are not just fashionable lights. These lanterns are also portable Bluetooth speakers that can be mounted or rested on tables, windowsills or rails. Enjoy up to 11 hours of lighting, 22 hours of music or a combination of the two for 7 hours.
Promising review: "Absolutely incredible product. Great sound. Easy to pair with both speakers. Excellent speakers for mostly low volume out in the garden or by a hot tub. I still had the volume up high. Sounded great. Not sure on battery life yet. I will update. Well worth the purchase. Also, the light looks really cool the farther away you get."
8. Soft and stylish
With fall comes chilly nights. That means you need these memory foam slippers. The soles are anti-skid memory foam, the faux fur is warm and breathable, and they're stylish to boot (pun intended). Choose between tan, dark grey, pink or brick red.
Promising review: "Love these slippers. Very nice quality and do feel like Uggs. I like that I can skip my foot in and out easily. Keep your feet very warm so don’t need to wear with socks. I ordered a size up from my regular size and they fit perfectly."
9. Don't forget the men
Women aren't the only ones who can enjoy stylish fall footwear. These Dearfoams men's clogs are made of polyester and feature a synthetic sole. The faux fur lining helps you keep warm but stay breathable. They're attractive, comfortable and easy to slip on or off.
Promising review: "I got these as a gift for a friend whose slippers were worn to death. He uses them to go out on his deck, even in the winter snow. He's a size 10.5/11 in mens and these fit perfectly. The rubber sole keeps his feet dry."
10. Perfect for lounging
If you're not looking for slippers, try these stylish and comfy slipper socks. They'll keep your toes, feet and ankles warm when you're relaxing at home. The non-slip sole makes them safe to wear when walking on tile or porcelain floors. They're machine washable and are unisex. Buy a few pairs for the whole family to enjoy while you all sip cider by the fire.
Promising review: "I love these and everyone who I have given these to loved them also. They are super warm and turned out to be a godsend because we are in Texas and used them during the freeze."
11. Usher in the holidays
Welcome friends and family into your home with this festive fall leaf doormat. It measures 17-inches x 29-inches and has a vinyl backing to keep it from sliding around. The durable coir allows you and your guests to scrape their shoes clean without ruining the attractive design. Nothing says fall quite as much as oranges, reds and yellows, so the minute the weather starts to change, pull this guy out to usher in the season.
Promising review: "Bought this mat because of bright colors to display on my porch for fall. Color is as pictured on internet. Very thick. Perfect size for entry to front door."
12. Show the world you're ready
The cool fall breeze calls for scarves! Choose from a variety of super-soft scarves that go with any fall outfit. Protect yourself against chilly winds while highlighting your wardrobe. This scarf measures 72-inches x 12-inches with a 3-inch fringe. Plaid designs are the most popular, but solid black or red are also available.
Promising review: "This scarf is just the right size. When hung around the neck it hangs far enough down the front so it isn't in the way, but enough to wrap around your throat when the wind picks up. Wasn't looking for anything as big as a shawl, so this is perfect for me."
13. Decorate like you mean it
Want to bring in a fall feel without changing too much around your home? Try these pillow covers. Just slip them over your pre-existing couch or bed pillows for a quick and easy splash of fall. The covers feature hidden zippers and are machine washable, making them child and pet-friendly. They fit over 18-inch x 18-inch square-shaped pillows or smaller.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these covers! I got them to use on my outdoor patio (which is covered) and they look amazing and are easy to see for those walking by. I live on a golf course and like to change up the patio décor to match the season and these are just perfect!"
