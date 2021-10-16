Shopping picks: Cozy up with 13 of our fall favorites

October marks the beginning of fall, which means leaves are changing colors, days are shorter and the weather is perfect for roasting marshmallows around a bonfire.

Not quite ready for all the fun fall festivities? We’re here to help. We’ve got everything from tech to decorations to usher in the coolest months of the year.

While you look through our list, don’t forget to set a few items aside as Christmas gifts. Are you ready? Here are 13 of our must-have fall favorites.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.