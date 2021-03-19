10 practical things that will come in handy all the time

The world is full of items designed to make life easier. Some of these tools really are worth their weight in gold, while others are little more than useless novelties.
So, which gadgets are worth the investment? As always, we’ve got your back.
We went through tons of products promising a hassle-free lifestyle and found a few useful items that really stand apart from the crowd. Here are 10 helpful tools you never knew you needed.
1. Divide and conquer
Ready to clean up that old junk drawer? These adjustable drawer dividers are the perfect solution. They're made from foam sponges to protect your furniture, can be adjusted anywhere from 11" to 17" and lock firmly into place.
Promising review: These are awesome for organizing my clothes drawers. I use these to make columns so I can fold my clothes and see everything easier ... They are easy to install and move around as needed. They are sturdy too. I'm happy.
Promising review: These are awesome for organizing my clothes drawers. I use these to make columns so I can fold my clothes and see everything easier ... They are easy to install and move around as needed. They are sturdy too. I'm happy.
2. Sit still and be quiet!
Say good-bye to that annoyingly loud washing machine that seems to walk itself across your laundry room. Washers and dryers that vibrate often pull themselves from the wall and make excess noise. With these anti-vibration floor pads, you can keep your appliances in place and turn down the volume, too.
Promising review: These work great! I live in a 2nd floor condo and noticed I was able to feel a ton of vibration from my dryer ... I figured if I could hear and feel the vibrations, so could my downstairs neighbors. After purchasing this set ... I did a vibration check ... and the bad vibes are gone! I can't feel it at all! Loved it so much I bought a set for under the washer.
Promising review: These work great! I live in a 2nd floor condo and noticed I was able to feel a ton of vibration from my dryer ... I figured if I could hear and feel the vibrations, so could my downstairs neighbors. After purchasing this set ... I did a vibration check ... and the bad vibes are gone! I can't feel it at all! Loved it so much I bought a set for under the washer.
3. Modernize your car
Don't waste your money on a mounted GPS for your car. Just use your phone or mini tablet with this handy dandy magnetic mount. This slim mount offers a 360 degree swivel for easy viewing and comes with a protective case so your device is safe from the magnets.
Promising review: This is easily the best car phone/tablet mounting device I have ever owned. The magnets are very strong. I have to slide my devices sideways to safely detach my devices from the mount, which is great in terms of security.
Promising review: This is easily the best car phone/tablet mounting device I have ever owned. The magnets are very strong. I have to slide my devices sideways to safely detach my devices from the mount, which is great in terms of security.
4. Easy Straining
Strainers are essential for any home cook and this silicone clip-on strainer is the perfect fit for most round pots, pans and bowls — even if they have a lip. This BPA-free item can also stand 230-degree temperatures and is dishwasher safe. Is this the perfect kitchen tool? We think so.
Promising review: It looks silly, but it actually works really well. It's flexible so you can clip it to a small saucepan or a big instant-pot pot. Since it's made of silicone, it doesn't hold on to odors and it is dishwasher safe.
Promising review: It looks silly, but it actually works really well. It's flexible so you can clip it to a small saucepan or a big instant-pot pot. Since it's made of silicone, it doesn't hold on to odors and it is dishwasher safe.
5. Power up
Charging your devices shouldn't require unsightly power bars and a variety of adapters. Instead, use this simple multi-plug outlet extender. Choose from three electric outlets and 2 USB ports. It also comes with a build-in night light to help you differentiate between devices in the dark.
Promising review: Love this: it expands the outlet capabilities, looks nicer than a power cord, can charge several items without separate charger, & the night light (that can also be turned off) is a great extra!
Promising review: Love this: it expands the outlet capabilities, looks nicer than a power cord, can charge several items without separate charger, & the night light (that can also be turned off) is a great extra!
6. Convenience defined
No more losing the remote or having to get up from the couch every time you want a sip of your drink. This adjustable bamboo arm tray forms to fit couch arms or can be laid flat. The convenient tray allows you to rest drinks or snacks within reach and comes with a 15 year warranty.
Promising review: Love this: This is exactly what I needed for an "armchair mouse pad" for laptop use. The arms of my chair are rounded, so my mouse always slides off. This is perfect, and will make my workday and surfing/online shopping much easier.
Promising review: Love this: This is exactly what I needed for an "armchair mouse pad" for laptop use. The arms of my chair are rounded, so my mouse always slides off. This is perfect, and will make my workday and surfing/online shopping much easier.
7. Bake like a pro
Bakers know measurements need to be exact. This usually means there are tons of measuring tools around the kitchen. Save space with this adjustable measuring cup that can hold ingredients measuring from 1/8 to two cups. And take advantage of the plunger, which promises to deliver 100% of your ingredients.
Promising review: Love this. Easy to measure peanut butter or Crisco! Just set, fill & push cup down to scrape off for a perfect measure! Highly recommended.
Promising review: Love this. Easy to measure peanut butter or Crisco! Just set, fill & push cup down to scrape off for a perfect measure! Highly recommended.
8. Stay safe
It doesn't matter if you're out camping, walking your dog or even just walking to your car at night — a handheld flashlight is a safety must. These LED flashlights have 5 modes so you can focus a high power beam or light up a large area up to 656 feet away. Keep one in your car, in your purse or in your pocket.
Promising review: These are seriously great flashlights. Heavy and incredibly resilient. These very bright flashlights have been great to have around the house. Definitely reccomend them. We'll be purchasing more for our emergency kits.
Promising review: These are seriously great flashlights. Heavy and incredibly resilient. These very bright flashlights have been great to have around the house. Definitely reccomend them. We'll be purchasing more for our emergency kits.
9. Improve your home spa routine
There's no need to go to a fancy boutique to give yourself the royal treatment. This shower foot scrubber feels like a dream! The suction cups keep it firmly in place as you massage your tootsies across the firm bristles and eliminate calluses with the built-in pumice stone.
Promising review: I am not a fan of shoes so my feet get pretty dirty sometimes. This product is so perfect. I love how easy it is to use; the brush is firm enough to get the job done and the suction cups do a great job holding it in place. Then a quick rinse to clean it and I stick it to the shower wall to dry and it is ready for the next shower.
Promising review: I am not a fan of shoes so my feet get pretty dirty sometimes. This product is so perfect. I love how easy it is to use; the brush is firm enough to get the job done and the suction cups do a great job holding it in place. Then a quick rinse to clean it and I stick it to the shower wall to dry and it is ready for the next shower.
10. Change your laundry game
Tired of waiting for your clothes to dry? Ready for someone else to take care of the ironing? You're in luck. These wool dryer balls were created to help soften your clothes, make them dry faster, minimize static, remove lint and create fewer wrinkles.
Promising review: These are absolutely amazing and I recommend them to everyone. They fluff the clothes up nicely and help cut down on drying time. ... These are really awesome.
Promising review: These are absolutely amazing and I recommend them to everyone. They fluff the clothes up nicely and help cut down on drying time. ... These are really awesome.